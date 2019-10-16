FEI Systems Behavioral Health Application Achieves ONC Health IT Certification

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FEI Systems, a Columbia, Maryland-based provider of health IT solutions, created Web Infrastructure for Treatment Services (WITS), to help States and Counties capture behavioral health client services data, including outcomes and cost, in one place.

WITS recently achieved the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) 2015 Edition Health IT Module Certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) empowered to test software for compliance with the requirements of the federal government's program. This certification provides assurance that WITS meets the technical capability, functionality, and security requirements adopted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

To earn the certification, WITS was tested to be in accordance with applicable standards and certification criteria put forth by HHS. WITS makes it easy to gather Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Block Grant and other SAMHSA and Federal reporting data across various provider organizations. It empowers States and Counties to focus on using data to improve outcomes and payment mechanisms. Over 30 States and Counties use FEI's modular WITS platform for behavioral health treatment and prevention, billing and funds management, courts and justice systems, primary care integration, assessments and case management.

This Health IT Module is 2015 Edition-compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

WITS, version 19.9, holds certificate number 15.04.04.1479.WITS.19.00.1.191001. For more details about the certification, please read our ONC 2015 Certification Disclosures.

About FEI Systems

FEI Systems is a leading provider of health information technology solutions. Our clients include Federal agencies such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Health and Human Services, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Administration for Community Living, and the National Institutes of Health. FEI works with 40+ state and local government clients, implementing behavioral health applications, electronic health record systems, and innovative alternatives to traditional fee-for-services Medicaid programs.

