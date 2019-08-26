FEI Systems Celebrates 20th Anniversary Providing Health IT Solutions

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FEI Systems, a Columbia, Maryland-based provider of health IT solutions celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Founded in the summer of 1999, FEI Systems has grown from a small start-up to a provider of healthcare information technology services to 40 Federal, State, and County Governments, through more than 60 concurrent contracts.

Today, FEI Systems provides behavioral health technology solutions to more than 35 States and Counties and delivers a long-term services and supports (LTSS) solution to seven States. FEI Systems also manages numerous Federal Government contracts providing mission-critical health information technology services and solutions.

To mark the occasion, FEI Systems held a 20th Anniversary Celebration with more than 300 attendees. These included corporate partners and Federal, State, and County officials, as well as former and current employees.

Ben Wu, Maryland Deputy Secretary of Commerce, presented a Governor's Citation and a Secretary's Citation to Jiao Z. Gu, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of FEI Systems for "20 years of serving people with the greatest need through innovative health information technology solutions." Similarly, Clarence Lam, MD, Howard County Senate Chair, presented a Maryland General Assembly Proclamation to Dr. Gu for "enhancing the delivery of vital health and human services."

Susan Au Allen, National President and CEO of the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation, presented Dr. Gu congratulations for "focus, excellence, and innovation" in health care. Mr. Anshul Sharma, Counsellor, Embassy of India, congratulated Dr. Gu and FEI for "20 years of innovative health care solutions."

FEI Systems President and CEO Jiao Z. Gu, PhD thanked FEI's corporate partners and Federal, State, and County Government customers. He also expressed his appreciation to past and present FEI employees for "helping FEI Systems support boundary-free health and human services and making a real difference in the world."

About FEI Systems

FEI Systems is a leading provider of health-related information technology solutions. Our clients include such Federal agencies as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Health and Human Services (HHS), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). FEI works with 40+ State and local government clients, implementing behavioral health applications, electronic health record systems, and innovative alternatives to traditional fee-for-services Medicaid programs.

