FEI Systems Develops Online Youth Mental Health Screening Tool

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FEI Systems, a Columbia, Maryland-based provider of behavioral health information technology solutions, developed and delivered a critical online youth mental health screening tool for the State of Idaho. FEI Systems provides information technology services to the Behavioral Health Division, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Specifically, FEI provides a behavioral health electronic record management system for the State's network of mental health clinics, providers, and administrative services organizations called Web Infrastructure for Treatment Services (WITS).

The State of Idaho had a critical need to improve the process to identify youth who may have unmet mental health needs and to help their families access treatment services. To meet this need, FEI worked closely with the State to develop the Idaho Children's Mental Health (CMH) Screener. This public-facing online tool enables parents, service providers, and other stakeholders to complete a mental health screening for youth and to link families to further assessment and treatment services. The CMS Screener was specifically designed for practitioners in non-mental health settings.

The CMS Screener is based on the Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths (CANS) tool that the State uses for mental health problem assessment and treatment planning. The screener addresses four domains: behavioral and emotional needs, life functioning, risk behaviors, and caregiver resources and needs. The CMS Screener generates a final total rating. The total rating informs providers and the family regarding the need to pursue mental health treatment options.

Jiao Gu, PhD, CEO and President of FEI Systems stated "The early identification of mental health treatment needs combined with linking families to treatment leads to better outcomes. The CMS Screener combines these two critical functions. FEI is proud to be part of this mission-critical effort." The CMS Screener represents FEI Systems expertise developing behavioral health clinical decision support systems.

About FEI Systems

FEI Systems is a leading provider of health information technology solutions. Our clients include Federal agencies such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Health and Human Services, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Administration for Community Living, and the National Institutes of Health. FEI works with 40+ state and local government clients, implementing behavioral health applications, electronic health record systems, and innovative alternatives to traditional fee-for-services Medicaid programs.

SOURCE FEI Systems