Feinberg Day in Growth Mode With The Addition of Team of Five Litigators From Dentons and Haynes and Boone

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Feinberg Day Alberti Lim & Belloli LLP announced that five intellectual property litigators have joined the firm, including two new Partners Robert Kramer and Russell Tonkovich, adding to the firm's rapidly expanding practice and demand for its patent litigation expertise. The firm will be changing its name to Feinberg Day Kramer Alberti Lim Tonkovich & Belloli LLP.

"Rob and Russ are as skilled and experienced patent trial lawyers as they come and we are excited to have them join the firm," said Feinberg Day Partner Elizabeth Day. "In addition to being exceptional patent litigators, they are great people and a perfect fit for our firm's culture."

Widely considered "top-notch" litigators, Kramer and Tonkovich have won verdicts in some of the largest patent infringement cases in the country. They join Feinberg Day from Denton LLP's Intellectual Property and Technology Practice. As the national Co-Chair of Denton's Patent Litigation Practice, Kramer has led a team that has been consistently honored as one of the most successful, results oriented, and experienced practices in the country. They have been recognized for their accomplishments as leading patent practitioners by Law360, IAM Patent 100, Super Lawyers, Legal 500 US, BTI Consulting, and Chambers. A medical doctor as well as a lawyer, Tonkovich has significant knowledge and expertise in representing companies in all technology sectors in all phases of cases and through trial and appeal.

In addition to Kramer and Tonkovich, the firm has added Kate Hart and Aidan Brewster (also from Dentons) and Nick Martini who was previously an intellectual property litigator at Haynes and Boone LLP and Fish & Richardson P.C.

"Our practice has experienced substantial growth recently, particularly with clients seeking to monetize their IP, and Rob and Russ's practice has experienced substantial growth for the same types of clients," said Feinberg Day Partner Marc Belloli. "It was a natural fit for Feinberg Day to join forces with Rob and Russ and have a joint emphasis on representing those that want to seek a return on their intellectual property."

"We are excited by the opportunity to join Feinberg Day," said Kramer. "The firm's laser focus on patent infringement litigation and their highly effective approach to case management, aligns with our methodology and values. Feinberg Day's technical and trial expertise makes it uniquely positioned to serve the needs of clients and we are eager to be a part of it."

Feinberg Day is an intellectual property litigation boutique that primarily focuses on patent litigation. Founded in 2011, Feinberg Day has extensive trial experience for both plaintiffs and defendants of all sizes from Fortune 100 companies to small private companies seeking to monetize their intellectual property. The firm has a deep technical bench and is skilled at marrying the art of litigation and a wide array technologies. Feinberg Day also analyzes and diligences its clients' patent portfolios and develops monetization programs to help clients achieve their business goals. For more information, please visit feinday.com.

