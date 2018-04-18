Feinstein Institute CEO to present Harvey Lecture on bioelectronic medicine

Dr. Tracey's Harvey Lecture will outline his discovery of the inflammatory reflex, which has contributed greatly to the emerging field of bioelectronic medicine. His research found that the vagus nerve, a nerve located in the neck, is involved in controlling inflammation. Bioelectronic medicine builds on this discovery and looks to use technology to tap into the nervous system to help the body treat disease and injury without the use of pharmaceuticals or experiencing significant side effects.

"My mission to produce knowledge to cure disease dovetails with the mission of the Harvey Lecture to provide a forum to share and grow scientific knowledge," said Dr. Tracey. "I am honored and humbled to join those who presented Harvey Lectures, and I hope that sharing my life's work to the audience will get us closer to finding solutions to cure disease."

Formed in 1905 by the Harvey Society, the goal of the Harvey Lecture series is to develop a closer relationship between the purely practical side of medicine and the results of laboratory investigation. Since its inception, it has grown to become one of the most distinguished lecture series in the country. The lecturers, selected each year by the Society's Council, are leading biomedical researchers from around the world. Most Nobel laureates in Physiology, Chemistry or Medicine have presented Harvey lectures, including Michael Rosbash, PhD (2017– for the discovery of molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm), Eric Betzig, PhD, (2014 – for the development of super-resolved fluorescence microscopy), and Martin Chalfie PhD, (2012 – for the discovery and development of the green fluorescent protein, GF). The Harvey Lecture series is free and open to the public – for more information, click here.

About the Feinstein Institute

The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research is the research arm of Northwell Health, the largest healthcare provider in New York. Home to 50 research laboratories and to clinical research throughout dozens of hospitals and outpatient facilities, the Feinstein Institute includes 4,000 researchers and staff who are making breakthroughs in molecular medicine, genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and bioelectronic medicine – a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we empower imagination and pioneer discovery, visit FeinsteinInstitute.org.

Contact:

Heather E. Ball Mayer

516-465-7917

hball@northwell.edu

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feinstein-institute-ceo-to-present-harvey-lecture-on-bioelectronic-medicine-300632273.html

SOURCE The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research

Related Links

http://www.feinsteininstitute.org

