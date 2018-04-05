Feinstein Institute, NIH launch groundbreaking clinical trial for new lupus medication

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that affects 1.5 million Americans and causes the immune system to lose the ability to differentiate between foreign agents and healthy tissue. The immune system becomes hyperactive, attacking healthy tissue while causing inflammation and damage to joints, skin and internal organs. Patients experience a host of symptoms, from extreme fatigue to painful or swollen joints and skin rashes. Current therapies for lupus include immune-suppressing drugs that decrease disease flare-ups and inflammation. However, these treatments come with significant side effects, such as increased risk of infection.

Meggan Mackay, MD, MS, lead investigator and professor at the Feinstein Institute, will examine the effects of JBT-101(lenabasum) on musculoskeletal pain in lupus patients. JBT-101(lenabasum) is an oral selective cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that has a similar structure to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) but is designed to preferentially activate receptors on immune cells and therefore does not affect brain function.

"It has been shown in pre-clinical studies that JBT-101suppresses inflammatory proteins, decreases immune cell migration and promotes molecules that support the resolution of inflammation without suppressing the immune system," said Dr. Mackay. "We are extremely excited to have the support of the NIH and Corbus Pharmaceuticals to test this investigational drug candidate in lupus as it has proven to be successful in smaller studies of other disorders where inflammation is a symptom. Given the significant side effects of current treatments for lupus, this drug may have enormous potential for patients who do not want to take immunosuppressants, or who haven't experienced relief from current therapies."

Dr. Mackay's lab will be the lead site for this 15-site, two-year study which plans to recruit 100 patients in total. If you are an adult with lupus and active joint disease with at least moderate pain and are interested in finding out more about this clinical trial, contact Andrew Shaw at 516-562-2591 or Latchmin Persaud at 516-562-3814.

This trial is supported by the (NIAID) under trial number NCT03093402.

