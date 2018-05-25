Feinstein Institute scientist honored for developing robotic rehab device

Dr. Volpe's lab examines the use of non-invasive technology to increase the restoration of arm/hands and leg/ankle movement after neurological injury such as stroke. Along with collaborators at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), he developed interactive robotic assist devices, which move the paralyzed limb when the patient cannot, and knows not to assist when the patient can power the movement. The robots are currently being used at rehabilitation centers around the world as a tool for therapists to train the impaired limb with a reproducible, high-intensity and engaging challenge to maintain the patient's motivation and attention.

Dr. Volpe was honored in the Heritage Research Investigators in Translational Medicine category at the Heritage Healthcare Awards, which recognize innovators who have most improved the access to and quality of affordable health care in the communities they serve in the greater New York area.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the greater New York health care community for my team's research to benefit stroke survivors and other patients with neurological impairment," said Dr. Volpe. "With the use of technology, we can help patients overcome challenges after stroke and help them bring movement back into their lives."

To view a video of Dr. Volpe's rehabilitation robots in action, click here.

To learn more about Dr. Volpe's research, contact Johanna Chang at 516-562-3646.

About the Feinstein Institute

The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research is the research arm of Northwell Health, the largest healthcare provider in New York. Home to 50 research laboratories and to clinical research throughout dozens of hospitals and outpatient facilities, the Feinstein Institute includes 4,000 researchers and staff who are making breakthroughs in molecular medicine, genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and bioelectronic medicine – a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we empower imagination and pioneer discovery, visit FeinsteinInstitute.org.

Contact: Heather E. Ball Mayer

516-465-7917

hball@northwell.edu

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feinstein-institute-scientist-honored-for-developing-robotic-rehab-device-300655124.html

SOURCE The Feinstein Institute for Medical Research

Related Links

http://www.feinsteininstitute.org/

