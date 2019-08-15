Feinstein Institutes researcher recognized for work in bioelectronic medicine

"I am honored to join the executive committee of ISAN as vice-president and to represent the Feinstein Institutes," said Dr. Pavlov. "The society is a leading institution in promoting neuroscience dialogue and research dissemination."

Dr. Pavlov is a professor at the Feinstein Institutes' Institute of Bioelectronic Medicine. He is also a professor at the Department of Molecular Medicine, Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell . His current research focus is in bioelectronic medicine, and more specifically, on the role of the brain and the vagus nerve in the regulation of inflammation and metabolism in sepsis and obesity-driven disorders. Bioelectronic medicine uses device technology to read and modulate the electrical activity within the body's nervous system, opening new doors to real-time diagnostics and treatment options for patients.

"Dr. Pavlov has helped make the Feinstein Institutes the global scientific home of bioelectronic medicine, and it is exciting to see his efforts recognized by the International Society for Autonomic Neuroscience," said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes.

Last month, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Press published a book coedited by Drs. Pavlov and Tracey, entitled "Bioelectronic Medicine." The book is a subject collection from Cold Spring Harbor Perspectives in Medicine, which is an anthology of articles about the new precision science of bioelectronic medicine.

About the Feinstein Institutes

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the research arm of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York. Home to 50 research labs, 2,500 clinical research studies and 4,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes is raising the standard of medical innovation through its five institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health innovations and outcomes, and molecular medicine. We're making breakthroughs in genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and bioelectronic medicine – a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we're producing knowledge to cure disease, visit feinstein.northwell.edu.

