Feinstein Institutes researchers place among top 1 percent of all cited scientists

The metrics used in the paper capture total citations and h-index, which measures the productivity and impact of a given scientist, according to PLOS Biology founder John P.A. Ioannidis, MD, DSc. The data presented on the top 100,000 scientists can be used to map all 7 million scientists worldwide who have published at least five papers in their career across 22 major field and 176 sub specialties.

"This is a great honor," said Dr. Tracey, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. "There are two kinds of meaningful impact in medical science: Meeting patients who have benefited from the work we do and knowing that work is expanding the field of knowledge that others can draw on in their own work to cure disease."

John Kane added, "I'm humbled to be included in this group and extremely proud of my Feinstein Institutes colleagues whose superb research is having such tremendously positive results."

Feinstein Institutes researchers included in the PLOS Biology paper as the most cited in the world are Cynthia Aranow, MD; Lance Becker, MD; Nicholas Chiorazzi, MD; Barbara Cornblatt, PhD; Christoph Correll, MD; Anne Davidson, MD; Peter Davies, PhD; Clifford Deutschman, MD; Betty Diamond, MD; David Eidelberg, MD ; Peter Gregersen, MD; John Kane, MD; Louis Kavoussi, MD; Wentian Li, PhD; Anil Malhotra, MD; Christine Metz, PhD; Raj Narayan, MD; Delbert Robinson, MD; Barbara Sherry, PhD; Marc Symons, PhD; Kevin Tracey, MD; Bruce Volpe, MD; and Haichao Wang, PhD.

"We are interested in providing the best possible metrics for objectively assessing which scientists and papers are having the greatest impact," said John Ioannidis, PLOS Biology founder. "We congratulate the researchers of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research conducting work that ranks at such a high level of impact."

About the Feinstein Institutes

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the research arm of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York. Home to 50 research labs, 2,500 clinical research studies and 4,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes is raising the standard of medical innovation through its five institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health innovations and outcomes, and molecular medicine. We're making breakthroughs in genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and bioelectronic medicine – a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we're producing knowledge to cure disease, visit feinstein.northwell.edu.

