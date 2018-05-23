Feisty Pets Named 'One to Watch' at Licensing Expo 2018

Feisty Pets is a hit toy brand known for their interactive plush dolls popularized by teens and tweens as the ultimate prank toy. The various characters including Glenda Glitterpoop™, Sammy Suckerpunch™, Sir-Growls-a-lot™ and Vicky Vicious™ surprise their victims with hidden "Stuffed Attitude™" emotions that suddenly appear with raging fangs, evil sarcastic grins, or just dumb looking doofus-smiles.

"Feisty Pets is reinventing the toy market through its formidable branding and innovative approach," said Steven Ekstract, brand director, Global Licensing Group, UBM. "Its mass appeal to several generations marks the brand as 'one to watch' and we have no doubt it will see continued success and growth through licensing."

The One to Watch contest is open to any first-time Licensing Expo exhibitors. To be eligible, the company will not have been licensed before January 1, 2018 and can currently be licensed in only two or fewer product categories. All submissions are judged by the License Global team and are individually scored for their innovation in Licensing.

Finalists of the One to Watch competition included:

The Magical Tales - a series of gift books for children that celebrate the "night before." The night before series include: Christmas, Easter, Halloween, Chanukah and Birthday. Each gift book is sold in a gift box with one pouch of "dust" or MAGIC! The Magical Tales series have universal appeal by instilling cherished childhood memories with planned licensing extension in children's clothing, train rides, candy, toys, games, ornaments, party supplies, jewelry, accessories and more.

Gaugette - is a character-based lifestyle brand for girls with a mission to teach them the crucial skill set for achieving their goals. The brand inspires and motivates girls to become future Goal-Getters. Gaugette also plans to enter the toy market by creating tactical board or card games teaching girls the skills and tactics through play. Collectible dolls, each equipped with its own skill box and gadgets (representing a certain skill) are another product within this category.

