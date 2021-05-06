Feitian Technologies and Secret Double Octopus Partner to Extend the Reach of the Passwordless Workforce

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Double Octopus, the leader in enterprise passwordless authentication, today announced that it has partnered with Feitian Technologies , the acclaimed manufacturer of hardware authentication tokens and security keys.

FEITIAN Technologies is a prominent global provider of secure and innovative multi-factor authentication (MFA) hardware as well as identity and access management (IAM) solutions. FEITIAN manufactures and provides enterprise-grade biometric hardware, FIDO2-certified security keys, fingerprint readers, smart-cards, and other security and authentication solutions for the workforce as well as the consumer space.

Secret Double Octopus is revolutionizing workforce authentication with its Octopus Passwordless Enterprise™ technology, designed and built for the unique requirements of complex enterprise infrastructures. The Octopus platform is to date the only enterprise-grade solution able to solve any authentication use-case, from the workstation and on-prem applications to cloud services. Its recent integration with the Feitian line of security keys offers an easy touch-and-go authentication solution for the entire workforce, and a clear path to becoming a fully passwordless enterprise.

"The demand for better authentication solutions for employees, particularly passwordless authentication, is greater than ever and with this exciting partnership we give our global corporate clientele an even wider selection of authentication options to complement our Passwordless Enterprise platform," says Raz Rafaeli, Co-founder and CEO of Secret Double Octopus.

"FEITIAN is excited to partner with Secret Double Octopus to offer expanded options when it comes to passwordless authentication. We understand the importance of the Octopus Passwordless Enterprise™ technology and the enhanced value of integrating our biometric security keys," says Gautam Vij, Chief Revenue Officer of FEITIAN Technologies.

About FEITIAN Technologies

Established in 1998, FEITIAN Technologies is a leading global provider of cyber security products and solutions. Our customers are located in more than 100 countries and regions. 5 overseas branches in Asia, Europe, North America, and a professional international team enable us to serve our customers all over the world. FEITIAN has over 1,000 employees, more than half are R&D engineers. The continuous high investment in R&D and the deep understanding of customer needs over the past 20 years have enabled FEITIAN to continuously develop diversified types of innovative products with international patent rights and certifications.

About Secret Double Octopus

Secret Double Octopus is the passwordless authentication solution for the enterprise. We liberate end-users and security teams from the burden of passwords with the simplicity and security of strong passwordless authentication. The Octopus Passwordless Enterprise™ technology provides a unified user experience and a consistent way to access workstations, remote services, cloud applications and on-prem systems, while providing stronger protection against cyber-attacks. From being named a Gartner "Cool Vendor", our 4th generation platform is now serving mid-sized to Fortune 50 customers around the globe.

