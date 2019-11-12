FeiyuTech presents multiple high-end gimbals at Inter BEE 2019

FeiyuTech, as a leading company in gimbal and action camera industry, will showcase its best-selling products such as DSLR gimbal AK4500, smart phones gimbal VLOG pocket, action camera gimbal G6, and its newly released products such as AK2000S, G6 Max, and Qing. All the visitors are welcome to explore more at Feiyu booth: Hall 3-3201.

AK4500

AK4500 has won the Red Dot Award. The three-axis DSLR gimbal AK4500 is unprecedented in the industry, achieving great breakthroughs in both appearance and performance. With a versatile and detachable handle which allows for remote control and different holding modes, users can not only handle the normal angle shooting but also low angle shooting. Being powered by the new generation of brushless motor with strong magnetic field and high torsion, AK4500 achieves up to 4.6 kg payload, which is considered the strongest payload in 3kg-grade gimbals. The all-inclusive LCD touch screen enables you to set parameters of both camera and gimbal. Also, setting up a camera is much easier thanks to the dedicated quick release system and three-axis locks. The newly added modes, such as Inception mode, function automatic 360° rotation, which helps users to create smoother shot. Overall, there is no doubt that AK4500 stands for the flagship configuration of FeiyuTech.

VLOG pocket

VLOG pocket, another Red Dot Award winner, is a three-axis handheld smart phone gimbal. As a pocket-sized gimbal, VLOG pocket is designed for Vloggers and successfully bring more possibilities to those who are looking for an easy way to create video. One of the highlights of VLOG pocket is its quick mode switching, just on key for landscape mode and portrait mode switching. Managing to be more user-friendly, VLOG pocket supports native camera, face tracing and Hitchcock mode. It innovatively redefines smart phone gimbal.

Upcoming Gimbals

FeiyuTech has always been dedicated to bringing more to the field of gimbal industry. At Inter BEE 2019, FeiyuTech will unveil multiple new members of its gimbal family, such as the all-around gimbal G6 max which can handle action cameras, mirrorless cameras, smart phones and pocket video cameras, a follow-up version of AK2000---AK2000S, Intelligent gimbal Qing which has exclusive motorized gear system, and Action cameras gimbal Vimble 2A.

About FeiyuTech

Aiming to making a new landscape in gimbal and stabilizer industry, FeiyuTech has made lots of breakthroughs these years. Founded in 2007, the company has grown rapidly and brought more possibilities to videographers and filmmakers. In the future, FeiyuTech will keep delivering practical solutions and devices for users to capture and record this world.

SOURCE FeiyuTech