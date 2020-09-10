FEKKAI Launches Search for its First-Ever Chief Shower Officer (CSO)

"The new CBD Scalp Calming collection builds on our unwavering commitment to offering consumers on-trend ingredients coupled with salon grade clean and sustainable haircare products," says Frédéric Fekkai. "We couldn't think of a better way to celebrate the launch than hiring someone to put the products to the ultimate test."

Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

The Chief Shower Officer will be responsible for testing out the CBD Scalp Calming Collection throughout the 30-day position which runs from October 1 – October 31, 2020. Additional responsibilities include providing a weekly "suds report" recapping their experience with the products, documenting their results on social media and providing feedback for future product development. Compensation for the position is $5,000.

Think you have what it takes? FEKKAI is seeking applicants who:

Have a shower, hair and at least 15 years of experience washing their own hair

Love hair products and are always looking to try the newest ones on the market

Know how to adjust shower knobs to find the perfect temperature

Care about ingredients and making changes towards a cleaner beauty routine

Have a presence on social media channels and your profiles are public

To apply for the position and view the full submission rules, please visit fekkai.com. All entrants must be at least 21 years old.

CBD Scalp Calming Collection

CBD is a top, buzzed-about ingredient known for its multitude of health benefits. Frédéric Fekkai first discovered CBD a few years ago when he used the ingredient to help appease bruises from a fall and since then, has been a big proponent of it for physical wellbeing. He is now thrilled to empower consumers to experience the benefits of CBD for their scalp and hair.

The CBD Scalp Calming collection is formulated with a proprietary blend of non-THC broad spectrum CBD from organically cultivated hemp extract (grown in the U.S.) to calm the scalp and keep it deeply hydrated while providing optimal cleansing.

The collection consists of:

CBD Scalp Calming Shampoo: powered by CBD and Aloe Vera to help soothe sensitized and stressed scalps

powered by CBD and Aloe Vera to help soothe sensitized and stressed scalps CBD Scalp Calming Hydrating Conditioner: powered by CBD and AloeVera to help soothe sensitized and stressed scalps while hydrating

powered by CBD and AloeVera to help soothe sensitized and stressed scalps while hydrating CBD Scalp Calming Hydrating Mask: an intense treatment masks powered by CBD and AloeVera to soothe and calm the scalp while providing deep hydration from roots to ends

an intense treatment masks powered by CBD and AloeVera to soothe and calm the scalp while providing deep hydration from roots to ends CBD Calming Supreme Oil: a luxe daily treatment to soothe, calm and hydrate the scalp and body

Just like the rest of the FEKKAI line up, every bottle in the CBD Scalp Calming collection is made with 95% high-grade repurposed plastic and is 100% recyclable. The new collection was extensively tested by the world-renowned Frederic Fekkai stylists who put each product through a rigorous in-salon evaluation process. Each product is free of parabens, sulfates, silicones, phthalates and is 100% vegan and gluten-free.

The advertising campaign for the collection was directed by Emmy-nominated art director Andrew Makadsi and photographed by top fashion photography duo Braina Laviena and Andrew Echeverria. The FEKKAI CBD Collection is available exclusively at ULTA and Fekkai.com.

