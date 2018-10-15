Fel-Pro® Gaskets Brand Expands Coverage in October, throughout 2018

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fel-Pro Gaskets, one of the best-known and most trusted brands in the automotive parts and service industry, recently announced that 28 new part numbers, providing coverage for over seven million vehicles in operation (VIO), were introduced during the month of October. Fel-Pro continues to consistently increase its coverage in the market, and has introduced 217 new products during 2018.

A new intake manifold gasket set (PN MS97400) for Chrysler/Jeep 2.4L engine for model years 2014-2014, providing coverage for over 1.4 million VIO. Also new are thermostat gaskets (PN 36106); intake manifold gasket set (PN MS97402); and throttle body gaskets (PN 61812) for General Motors-produced V8 OHV 325, 5.3L LS series engines for model years 2014-2016. These part numbers cover over 2.5 million VIO. Additionally, cylinder head gaskets (PN 26757PT; PN 26785PT) are new for the Hyundai/Kia V6 DOHC 3.5L engine for model years 2011-2014, covering almost 250,000 potential repair opportunities.



"Fel-Pro strives to offer technicians and DIYers the most complete, industry-leading solutions to cover their customers' vehicle repair needs," said Jim Daigle, senior product manager, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. "Leaking engine oil, coolant, transmission fluid or other liquid could lead to very expensive repairs, so by regularly expanding our product line, Fel-Pro provides consistent, reliable coverage for an ever-increasing number of applications."



Now in its 100th year, Fel-Pro was founded in July 1918 in Chicago and, since 1998, has been one of Federal-Mogul Motorparts' premium brands. Fel-Pro begins its second century as the predominant choice of automotive sealing technologies for engine builders, technicians, professional and amateur racing teams, and thousands of other customers.

To learn more about Fel-Pro Gaskets, stop by the Federal-Mogul Motorparts booth #3217 at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas, Nev., October 30 – November 1. You may also visit www.FelPro.com or contact any Fel-Pro supplier. Like Fel-Pro on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FelProGaskets, follow the @FelProGaskets Twitter handle or connect with the brand on Instagram at www.instagram.com/FelProGaskets.

About Tenneco

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Ride Performance and Clean Air products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway equipment and the aftermarket, with 2017 revenues of $9.3 billion and approximately 32,000 employees worldwide.

On October 1, 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket with nearly 55,000 employees globally and 2017 revenues of $7.8 billion. Additionally, the company expects to separate its businesses to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, in late 2019.

About the Future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following the separation, the aftermarket and ride performance company will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. The aftermarket and ride performance company's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Champion® and others. The Aftermarket and Ride Performance company would have 2017 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 57% of those revenues from aftermarket and 43% from original equipment customers.

About the Future Powertrain Technology Company

Following the separation, the powertrain technology company will be one of the world's largest pure-play powertrain companies serving OE markets worldwide with engineered solutions addressing fuel economy, power output, and criteria pollution requirements for gasoline, diesel and electrified powertrains. The powertrain technology company would have 2017 pro-forma revenues of $10.7 billion, serving light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and industrial markets.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (Federal-Mogul Motorparts) – 248.354.4383

karen.shulhan@fmmotorparts.com

Drew Shippy (Pinnacle Media) – 330.688.3500

drew@pinnmedia.com

SOURCE Federal-Mogul Motorparts

Related Links

http://www.federalmogul.com

