Fel-Pro® Introduces PermaTorque® MLS Head Gasket with NextGen Coating

Created to help seal imperfect surfaces, Fel-Pro PermaTorque MLS head gaskets are equipped with a proprietary NextGen coating that resists scrubbing and compensates for surface finishes as rough as 80 Ra, creating a reliable seal that technicians can depend on. These gaskets also feature LaserWeld™ exclusive stopper layer technology, which prevents gasket damage and helps to ensure a superior combustion seal. Each gasket's multiple layers of full-hard stainless steel maintain gasket shape and accommodate head lift, while strategically placed sealing beads at all vital areas eliminate leak paths.

"Fel-Pro is the brand of gaskets that professional technicians depend on to deliver the latest in innovative sealing solutions for the real-world repair environment. They know that Fel-Pro provides the right materials and technologies such as PermaTorque MLS and PermaDryPlus to help them seal the less-than-perfect sealing surfaces they may encounter in the bay," said Jim Daigle, senior product manager, Fel-Pro. "With the introduction of PermaTorque MLS with proprietary NextGen coating, techs now have an additional application-specific product to use for some of their most challenging sealing repairs."

To learn more about Fel-Pro Gaskets, visit www.felpro.com or contact any Fel-Pro supplier. Like Fel-Pro on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FelProGaskets, follow the @FelProGaskets Twitter handle or connect with the brand on Instagram at www.instagram.com/FelProGaskets.

About DRiVTM - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our plans to separate into two independent companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the separation of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a separation); the possibility that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the risk that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

CONTACT:

Bill Dawson (DRiV) – 847.482.5807

bdawson@driv.com

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 248.354.4383

karen.shulhan@driv.com

SOURCE DRiV

Related Links

http://www.felpro.com

