FELCO Launches Free Replacement Initiative

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FELCO announced today that it has launched a new initiative targeted at an estimated 3,000 customers who unknowingly purchased counterfeit pruners on Amazon. Its new website, www.realfelco.com, guides customers to mail in their counterfeit tool and receive a genuine FELCO tool in return, free of charge.

"In 2018, we started receiving emails from long-time devoted customers who unknowingly purchased counterfeit tools on Amazon with the FELCO brand and with a remarkable visual likeness to authentic FELCO tools," said Stephan Kopietzki, Chief Commercial Officer. "We immediately reached out to Amazon to attempt to resolve the issue, but have been unable to settle it satisfactorily. Counterfeit tools continue to be sold on Amazon, even as recently as this week, and some customers have returned counterfeits only to receive a replacement counterfeit product from Amazon – that just doesn't live up to our customer expectations. FELCO tools are world-renowned for quality, durability and longevity and our customers are important to us. There is only one FELCO, so we decided to take matters into our own hands to make sure all our customers are using genuine FELCO products."

Customers who think they may have a counterfeit tool should visit www.realfelco.com, download a free shipping label, and mail their counterfeit tool to FELCO. If the tool is determined to be a counterfeit, FELCO will ship a new, genuine FELCO tool back to the customer at no charge.

"We started hearing from our customers about counterfeit products during the holiday season last year," said Ryan Amberg, Business Development Manager. "People were hugely disappointed to discover they purchased a counterfeit tool, especially those who gave them as gifts, so we're being proactive this holiday season to make people aware of counterfeits and help those who have been impacted. Our customers are deeply loyal to the FELCO brand because they associate FELCO with high-quality, Swiss-made products carefully crafted to last generations. It's important our customers know we make a long-term commitment to them."

FELCO estimates the Asian-made counterfeit tools were sold on Amazon from Oct 2018 onward, but anyone who believes they may have a counterfeit tool is encouraged to send it in for evaluation.

For additional information, please visit realfelco.com

SOURCE FELCO

Related Links

http://www.realfelco.com

