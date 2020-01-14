Feld Entertainment® Expands Partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® Across Multiple Feld Motor Sports Tours for 2020

New this season, Monster Jam will join the movement and help push fundraising to a new level. Each of the seven domestic Monster Jam tours will have a driver-athlete as a dedicated St. Jude ambassador to help raise awareness. Feld Entertainment hosts 17 events with Supercross in stadiums and over 300 events with Monster Jam in arenas and stadiums. Fans of Supercross and Monster Jam® can support St. Jude when attending events in 2020 through the text to donate campaign to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all they should worry about is helping their child live.

"Both as a family owned business and one that creates events for families, supporting St. Jude is a powerful way to honor our company's mission to uplift the human spirit," said Kenneth Feld, Chairman and CEO for Feld Entertainment. "We've seen the enthusiasm for St. Jude from our fans and Feld Motor Sports associates grow through our relationship with St. Jude and Supercross over the past three years. This year, we are eager to extend this effort across our motorsports tours with the addition of Monster Jam events in 2020, building awareness of St. Jude's remarkable lifesaving work. We intend to reach our goal of raising more than $500,000 this year to positively impact St. Jude patients and their families through our live events."

Fundraising efforts for both Supercross and Monster Jam will kick off the weekend of January 17, 2020 to support the third annual This Shirt Saves Lives campaign, which goes live during the Anaheim 2 Supercross race and seven Monster Jam events around the country. Through the text to donate campaign, fans will have the opportunity to receive an exclusive This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt with the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital logo and either the Supercross or Monster Jam logo on the back. In addition, both motorsports properties will hold auctions kicking off in February during "This Race Saves Lives" events which will run through May 4, 2020.

"Supercross riders and fans came out in full force last year, serving as a model for what can happen when a dedicated group comes together to help those who are most vulnerable – our children," said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We are appreciative of the boost in support from Feld Entertainment, Supercross, and now Monster Jam and grateful for the increasing number of fans who have chosen to join their favorite racers and drivers in the This Shirt Saves Lives campaign. Together, we are helping to ensure St. Jude Children's Research Hospital can continue the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases here at home and around the world."

Ryan Dungey, 4-time AMA Supercross Champion, was recently presented with the 2019 St. Jude Ambassador of the Year award alongside Gabe, a St. Jude patient, motocross racer and Ryan's biggest fan. Gabe has a very special friendship with Dungey who has hosted him and his family at many events. In fact, Dungey was recently by Gabe's side as he took his first steps without the aid of a walker, a monumental feat for Gabe, nearly two years after brain surgery left him paralyzed. Dungey is the first Supercross athlete to receive this distinguished honor, which puts him in great company with other celebrity ambassadors, including NFL Hall of Fame member Michael Strahan, country music superstar Jake Owen and award-winning actress Jennifer Aniston.

Feld Entertainment will celebrate their commitment to St. Jude by activating their fan base of millions through their motorsports properties and also their 2,300 associates worldwide by amplifying fundraising and volunteer efforts to support the St. Jude mission. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude will not stop until no child dies from cancer.

For more information about donation opportunities, please visit supercrosslive.com/stjude and monsterjam.com/stjude.

Link to St. Jude and Feld Entertainment videos and photos.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Feld Entertainment, Inc.



Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience and Jurassic World Live Tour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

