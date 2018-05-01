Feld Entertainment Inc. and Universal Brand Development Announce New "DreamWorks Trolls The Experience" Launching in New York City Fall 2018

This venture into live location-based experiences is the beginning of a bold new partnership between Universal Brand Development, the driving force of premier intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories, and Feld Entertainment, the global leader in live family entertainment. DreamWorks Trolls The Experience marks the first collaboration in an innovative multi-property relationship that will develop and create other large-scale and mobile pop-up immersive experiences.

Kids and families will be transported into the world of DreamWorks Trolls in a 90-minute walkthrough participatory adventure, featuring fun-filled, tactile experiences and shareable social media moments, inspired by the hugely popular film and franchise. DreamWorks Trolls, which premiered in theaters in 2016, opened at No. 1 in 28 international markets and has grown to become one of the largest global entertainment brands. Furthermore, DreamWorks Trolls is supported through a continuous stream of new content dropping on DreamWorksTV, the No. 1 major kids' entertainment brand on YouTube, with viewership averaging one to two million daily views. In 2018, Poppy, Branch and all of Troll Village returned in the all-new Netflix original series, DreamWorks Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Picking up where the blockbuster film left off, the 2D animated television series is an exciting chapter in the Trolls' hair-raising adventures, featuring a soundtrack full of brand new original music to keep the dance party raving.

Find your happy in the vibrant world of Trolls with this newly imagined 12,000-square-foot immersive experience, in the heart of New York City. The celebration of all things Trolls features the much-anticipated Poppy's Party Room, which takes visitors on a musical journey with their favorite Troll friends via augmented reality and 3D technology. Fans can also visit the Hair-We-Go Salon and Barbershop, a magnificently designed space bedazzled with magical mirrors and sequined walls; travel through the flora and fauna of Troll Village; and play in a life-size Caterbus for all ages. This multi-sensory experience brings to life the Troll Tree in all its glittering glory and gives families the chance to view and collect their photos from throughout their visit and create a keepsake scrapbook to remember their "best day ever."

"Building on our growing partnership with Universal Brand Development, we are always exploring new platforms for live family entertainment," said Juliette Feld, Chief Operating Officer of Feld Entertainment. "This groundbreaking foray into immersive family experiences will be created at Feld Entertainment Studios, where the latest interactive technology will bring the irreverent humor and vibrant world of Trolls to life in a way fans have never seen, heard or felt before."

"As we continue to create extensions for our IP through live, immersive experiences around the world, we are excited about our expanded collaboration with Feld Entertainment," said Carol Nygren, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Live Entertainment, Universal Brand Development. "When DreamWorks Trolls premiered in theaters, the film captivated audiences worldwide, and, now, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience will deliver more of what fans love—transporting guests into the vibrant world of Trolls, bursting with color, music and happiness."

For tickets and more information on DreamWorks Trolls The Experience visit: TrollsTheExperience.com.

About Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that uplift the human spirit and bring people together. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, AMSOIL Arenacross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Sesame Street Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE! and, coming Fall 2019, Jurassic World Live. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

About Universal Brand Development

Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of the company's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development's core businesses include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, and Live Entertainment based on the company's extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination Entertainment, DreamWorks Animation, and NBCUniversal cable and television. Universal Brand Development is a business segment of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, and part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit universalbranddevelopment.com for more information.

About DreamWorks Animation:

DreamWorks Feature Animation (DWA) is a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). Its 24-year feature-film heritage includes many beloved characters and animated franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Trolls and The Boss Baby. DWA's 35 feature film releases have generated more than $14.5 billion at the global box office, garnered numerous awards, and fueled a robust consumer products business. The studio's next feature release will be How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World in spring of 2019.

About GGP Inc.

GGP is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

