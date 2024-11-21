Feld Entertainment's Cyber Week Sale Brings Massive Holiday Gift Savings This Season

Celebrate the joy of giving this season by gifting America's favorite live, family entertainment experiences with up to 35% off tickets nationwide

PALMETTO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Feld Entertainment® welcomes the holiday season with a special Cyber Week sale, bringing families closer to the unforgettable experience of live entertainment. The global leader in live, family entertainment is offering a festive way to embrace holiday gift-giving with the most anticipated live shows and events including Ringling Bros. and Barnum® & Bailey®, Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and Disney On Ice!

Experience the thrill of a lifetime at the reimagined edition of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® The Greatest Show On Earth®. Receive up to 35% off tickets using code G7VE35. Experience the magic right in your hometown with Disney On Ice. See Mickey, Minnie, and stars from Moana, Frozen, and more brought to life on ice! Receive up to 35% off tickets using code G7VE35.

Feld Entertainment's Cyber Week deals return Thursday, November 21 through Sunday, December 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time, with savings up to 35% on current on-sale shows and events*. Holiday shoppers can stress less with memorable moments that families and kids of all ages will cherish for years to come.

From daring acts to 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks to Disney princesses, ticket purchasers can use code G7VE35 at checkout on the respective brand websites for the ultimate holiday gift experience. Feld Entertainment's lineup of touring shows and events delivers high-energy productions for everyone in the family.

A Showstopping Spectacle!

Experience the thrill of a lifetime at the reimagined edition of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® The Greatest Show On Earth®. The iconic production, designed to entertain today's families, brings together 75 performers from 18 different nationalities, showcasing over 50 exhilarating circus acts in a fast-paced, action-packed two-hour show. This isn't just any circus. This is The Greatest Show On Earth that blends breathtaking stunts, high-energy performances, and laugh-out-loud moments that keep everyone on the edge of their seats. This all-new Ringling production is for everyone, from kids to grandparents, making it the perfect family entertainment experience. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the circus, there is no other show like this to create lasting family memories.

Adrenaline-Charged Fun for the Whole Family

Experience Monster Jam® live and become a fan for life with an ultimate day of family fun, gravity-defying stunts, heart-pounding races, and plenty of big air! Monster Jam events feature some of the most famous 12,000-pound trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Megalodon®, Sparkle Smashä, and many more. The world's best drivers tear up on the dirt as they battle for the Event Championship in competitions, such as Racing, Skills, and Freestyle. This isn't just any event—it's As Big As It Getsä where massive trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill. It's all happening at Monster Jam, where every moment is unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable. For more Monster Jam gifts, check out the Monster Jam Gift Guide.

Heartwarming Stories Featuring Beloved Disney Characters!

Experience the magic right in your hometown with Disney On Ice. See Mickey, Minnie, and stars from Moana, Frozen, and more brought to life on ice! Filled with extraordinary adventure, award-winning music, stunning costumes and state-of-the-art special effects, audiences can enjoy the incredible talents of world-class performer athletes combined with Disney's heartwarming stories, creating magical experiences that inspire generation after generation.

Championship Stakes with Top Professional Racers

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, part of the SuperMotocross World Championship series, is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world, attracting the top professional racers from around the globe. Over the course of a 17-round Supercross season, these fearless athletes seek to outperform each other on custom-designed dirt tracks inside the most prestigious stadiums across the country, visiting 16 cities spread across 13 states in 2025. Supercross features bar-to-bar action as racers test their skill and endurance on tight-banked corners, fast straightaways and challenging rhythm sections in pursuit of the championship title.

