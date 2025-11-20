Feld Entertainment®'s Cyber Week Sale Brings Massive Holiday Gift Savings With Up to 35% Off Tickets Nationwide

PALMETTO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, give the gift of unforgettable experiences. Feld Entertainment®, the global leader in live, family entertainment, is spreading extra cheer with its Cyber Week Sale, offering up to 35% off ticket face value to some of America's most beloved live shows.

From the jaw-dropping excitement of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, to the roaring energy of Monster Jam® and the Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM (SMX), to the dazzling magic of Disney On Ice, there's something for every family to enjoy.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Presents The Greatest Show On Earth® is back with a high-energy, music-driven experience with bold circus performances, unforgettable characters, and a nonstop party vibe! Receive up to 35% off tickets using code CYB35X. Experience the magic right in your hometown with Disney On Ice. See Mickey, Minnie, and stars from Moana, Frozen, and more brought to life on ice! Receive up to 35% off tickets using code CYB35X.

Cyber Week Deal Details:

Save up to 35% off ticket face value

Sale Dates: Thursday, November 20 – Sunday, December 7 at 11:59 p.m. local time

Promo Code: Use CYB35X at checkout on participating show websites

SMX: Use CYB25X

What to Know Before You Buy:

All-In Pricing: The price you see includes all fees – no surprises at checkout.

Flexible Payment Options: Depending on the venue, you may be able to use Klarna or PayPal to spread out your payments over time.

Tickets make the perfect holiday gift, easy to give, unforgettable to receive. Whether it's your child's first time seeing their favorite Disney character skate across the ice, or a family night cheering for 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks, these live events create memories that last a lifetime.

To make gifting even easier, custom printable ticket certificates are available for download, perfect for sharing the joy of live entertainment this holiday season.

Celebrate the season with savings, smiles, and spectacular live entertainment. Feld Entertainment invites fans everywhere to unwrap joy and make this holiday one to remember.

The Greatest Party On Earth!

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Presents The Greatest Show On Earth® is back with a high-energy, music-driven experience with bold circus performances, unforgettable characters, and a nonstop party vibe! Before the first act even begins, the arena instantly levels up into a high-energy, laugh-out-loud, joy-filled experience with the all-new Ringling Hype Crew! It's an adrenaline-packed celebration of human talent, where world-class athletes and performers from around the globe showcase extraordinary, jaw-dropping skills that make Children Of All Ages feel like they're part of The Greatest Party On Earth! From wide-eyed kids to "seen-it-all" grown-ups, we've got the WOW that will amaze them all. It's not just a show, it's a one-of-a-kind shared experience. So grab your crew and bring your biggest energy. Need help finding the perfect gift? Explore the Ringling Gift Guide for fun ideas that bring the magic home long after the final bow. Tickets make great gifts, and custom printable gift certificates are available for easy download to add a festive touch.

Ultimate Family Fun Meets High-Octane Thrills

Nothing compares to the one and only Monster Jam®. Become a fan for life with an ultimate day of family fun, as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over your hometown. With awesome trucks, amazing stunts, big air, and action-packed excitement, it's the definition of fun for everyone! This isn't just any event – it's unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable, where 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill. It's all happening at Monster Jam, where your outside voice is allowed, and every big moment comes with an even bigger smile! Want more Monster Jam gifts to go with your tickets? Check out the Monster Jam Gift Guide and the Hottest Monster Jam Toys. Tickets make great gifts, and custom printable gift certificates are available for easy download to add a festive touch.

Heartwarming Stories Featuring Beloved Disney Characters!

Experience the magic right in your hometown with ﷟Disney On Ice. See Mickey, Minnie, and stars from Moana, Frozen, and more brought to life on ice! Filled with extraordinary adventure, award-winning music, stunning costumes, and state-of-the-art special effects, audiences can enjoy the incredible talents of world-class performers combined with Disney's heartwarming stories, creating magical experiences that inspire generations. Tickets make great gifts, and custom printable gift certificates are available for easy download to add a festive touch.

Championship Stakes with Top Professional Racers

The Monster Energy SMX World Championshipä is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world, attracting top professional racers from around the globe, including Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence from Australia, Jo Shimoda from Japan, Ken Roczen from Germany, and Haiden Deegan from the United States. The 17-round indoor stadium Supercross season will visit 16 cities in 13 states across the country, starting in January at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Returning to the 2026 schedule will be stops in Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium, and Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium. For the first time in more than 30 years, the series will also race in Cleveland, Ohio at Huntington Bank Field. The season will conclude in May at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Looking for a bit more for your best SMX fan? Check out a full array of upgrades and VIP Experiences at the SMX Gift Guide. ﷟ Tickets make great gifts, and custom printable gift certificates are available for easy download to add a festive touch.

For more information on Feld Entertainment and events near you, please visit www.feldentertainment.com or visit the following brand sites directly:

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey

Monster Jam

Disney On Ice

Monster Energy Supercross

Monster Energy SMX World Championship

* Restrictions & availability limits apply. Offer available in the U.S. and Canada only.

