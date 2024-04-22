Feld Motor Sports® Announces All Monster Jam® Events to be Streamed Live and On-Demand on YouTube

Monumental Addition of Content Gives Global Fans Unprecedented Access

PALMETTO, Fla., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Jam®, the most unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world, announced today the expansion of its YouTube channel. The channel will stream all Monster Jam live events and offer on-demand access following the live stream. This monumental addition of content will give fans across the globe unprecedented access to engage with the sport in real-time.

With more than 1 million subscribers, Monster Jam's YouTube channel is the pinnacle location for global audiences to follow the action-packed sport. Since its inception, fans have watched over 32 million hours of content on the channel, with 684 million total video views and 3.5 billion impressions. More impressively, viewers from around the world tune in and subscribe, with more than 215 countries and territories consuming Monster Jam action on YouTube.

"We are constantly looking for ways to deliver more Monster Jam content where our fans consume entertainment. With the expansion of our YouTube channel, we can now give them a video pass to every live Monster Jam event," said Juliette Feld Grossman, Chief Operations Officer, Feld Entertainment. "In addition to live streams, providing on-demand access is another way we can reach multigenerational families on a global scale on their schedule. From toys to live events, consumer products to live streaming, fans can engage with Monster Jam on an on-demand basis."

The live event comes to audiences' hometowns about once a year, but fans were requesting more Monster Jam. Live streaming and on-demand access on YouTube now allow fans to see Monster Jam events every weekend with family and friends and follow their favorite drivers as they battle for a seat to compete at Monster Jam World Finals®, the sport's annual marquee event. Plus, they can now engage with other Monster Jam enthusiasts from around the globe via YouTube Live chat.

Streaming Monster Jam's 350+ annual live events equates to roughly 875 hours of content, the most Monster Jam action ever seen around the globe. Additionally, Monster Jam World Finals will be live streamed for the first time. Held on May 18th at SoFi Stadium, this premier competition features the world's most famous trucks and world-class drivers competing for four championships, highlighted by unforgettable gravity-defying stunts.

Monster Jam is the most approachable, family-friendly sport in the world today, with loyal, lifelong fans across the globe who crave bigger, faster, and louder experiences in the world's most famous stadiums and arenas. First introduced in 1992, the Monster Jam franchise has gained an extensive worldwide reach, with events in 32 countries and 60 markets internationally and more than 4 million annual attendees. Monster Jam's reach extends beyond stadiums and arenas, with over 8.4 million followers across all social channels. The global phenomenon connects with a wide fanbase, including Millennial and Gen X parents and children under 12.

Fans can subscribe to Monster Jam's YouTube channel to get notifications when live streaming begins. SMS alerts are also available.

Below is the complete Monster Jam YouTube live stream schedule for this upcoming weekend:

Date Event Location Time (ET) Friday, April 26 Arena Central Columbus, OH 7 p.m. Friday, April 26 Arena East Colorado Springs, CO 9 p.m. Saturday, April 27 International Munich, Germany 8 a.m. Saturday, April 27 Arena Central Columbus, OH 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27 International Munich, Germany 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 Arena West Evansville, IN 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27 Arena East Colorado Springs, CO 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27 Arena Central Columbus, OH 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27 Arena West Evansville, IN 8 p.m. Saturday, April 27 Stadium East Denver, CO 9 p.m. Saturday, April 27 Arena East Colorado Springs, CO 9 p.m. Saturday, April 27 Stadium West Glendale, AZ 10 p.m. Sunday, April 28 International Munich, Germany 8 a.m. Sunday, April 28 Arena West Evansville, IN 2 p.m. Sunday, April 28 Arena East Colorado Springs, CO 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28 Arena Central Columbus, OH 3 p.m.

About Monster Jam

Unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes competing for championships on perfectly engineered dirt tracks that push these ever-evolving, state-of-the-art trucks to the limit. Beyond the 350 global live events each year, the Monster Jam brand extends off the track into the home through products, content, and merchandise that keeps the fun alive year-round. For more information, visit MonsterJam.com.

About Feld Motor Sports

Feld Motor Sports Inc., a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment Inc., is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

