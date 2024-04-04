Feld Motor Sports Announces New Monster Jam® FAST Channels in Partnership with SPACEMOB

Monster Jam Now Streaming Globally on Pluto TV and on VIZIO WatchFree+

PALMETTO, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Jam®, the most unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world, has partnered with SPACEMOB, a global media company specializing in content distribution and FAST channel development, to exclusively create, distribute, and manage new Monster Jam FAST channels.

"We're thrilled to partner with Feld Motor Sports to launch the Monster Jam FAST channel, heralding a new era of immersive entertainment for Monster Jam fans worldwide," stated SPACEMOB CEO Loren Wilson. "Monster Jam holds an esteemed status as an iconic brand revered by millions of devoted fans worldwide. The channel promises to deliver unparalleled content, capturing the heart-pounding action and awe-inspiring stunts that define Monster Jam. With the creative storytelling and programming capabilities of SPACEMOB combined with the gravity-defying action and the sheer spectacle that is Monster Jam, this channel is sure to top the charts quickly. These channels will bring an unparalleled platform for fans to immerse themselves in the adrenaline-fueled world of Monster Jam like never before."

For the first time ever, the Monster Jam FAST channels will provide domestic and international fans with more than two decades of content 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Viewers will be able to relive Monster Jam World Finals® II and III, where Tom Meents swept both the Racing and Freestyle competitions, a feat only the most decorated champion in Monster Jam history has accomplished and one that has not been duplicated since 2002. In addition to more historic major milestones, the current season of programming includes: 1-hour stadium event episodes, 30-minute arena episodes and Inside Monster Jam, the official Monster Jam video podcast featuring exclusive inside access to Monster Jam drivers, track designs, the Monster Jam Garage, and more.

"Over the past 16 years, Feld Motor Sports has transformed Monster Jam into a lifestyle brand extending our reach far beyond the 350 live events we put on globally each year. It allows fans from around the world to engage with their favorite Monster Jam trucks and drivers 365 days a year from their home," said Stephen C. Yaros, Senior Vice President of Global Media and Supercross, Feld Entertainment. "The Pluto TV and VIZIO Monster Jam FAST channels introduce high-quality motorsports action for new fans to discover and give existing fans their favorite Monster Jam moments once again. SPACEMOB is another best-in-class partner, allowing us to grow the ever-expanding Monster Jam global franchise."

Monster Jam FAST channels are now live on Pluto TV and on VIZIO WatchFree+ (NYSE: VZIO), VIZIO's free streaming service. Pluto TV is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience. The Emmy® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies across four continents and over 35 markets. Audiences can access for free on Pluto TV, available anywhere content is streamed – across all major mobile, CTV and web devices. VIZIO, one of the leading TV brands in the U.S., is driving the future of television through its cutting-edge Smart TVs. VIZIO powers endless entertainment options for millions of households with content for every genre, including more than 300 channels and over 15,000 on-demand movies and shows, all available free on VIZIO WatchFree+.

Monster Jam is the most approachable family-friendly sport in the world today, with loyal, lifelong fans across the globe who crave bigger, faster, and louder experiences in the world's most famous stadiums and arenas. First introduced in 1992, the Monster Jam franchise has gained an extensive worldwide reach with events in 32 countries and 60 markets internationally that see more than 4 million annual attendees. Monster Jam's reach extends far beyond stadiums and arenas with more than 8.4 million followers across all Monster Jam social channels. The global phenomenon connects with a wide fanbase, including Millennial and Gen X parents, and children under the age of 12.

