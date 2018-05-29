Feldan Therapeutics awarded US Patent for the second generation of its Feldan Shuttle platform

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted Feldan Therapeutics the U.S. Patent No. 9982267, on May 29, 2018. The latter will provide the rationally designed generation of the Feldan Shuttle technology with a strong and broad protection, in addition to further strengthening the company's patent portfolio. The new generation of Shuttles, based on entirely in-house engineered sequences, is designed to have higher delivery efficiency and improved cell viability.

"The issuance of our second patent is the result of outstanding work and innovative potential carried out by Feldan's team, said Francois-Thomas Michaud, PhD. eng., Chief Executive Officer of Feldan Therapeutics. This demonstrates constant commitment toward creating more value for our stakeholders and fulfilling our mission to develop breakthrough therapeutic applications."

Feldan Therapeutics has developed a patented peptide-based technology platform, the Feldan Shuttle, which enables fast and safe intracellular delivery of various proteins including CRISPR nucleases, transcription factors and antibodies. The platform has been successfully used in both ex vivo and in vivo applications. Feldan Therapeutics's mission is to develop leading-edge therapeutic applications based on its proprietary platform, as demonstrated by its current pipeline of clinical programs taking advantage of the unique characteristics of the Shuttle.

