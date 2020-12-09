Feldman Automotive Acquires Al Deeby Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

NEW HUDSON, Mich., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Feldman Automotive Group today announced the acquisition of Al Deeby Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Clarkston, Mich. The purchase adds a second FCA dealership to the Feldman portfolio and expands the group's footprint to 14 dealerships in Michigan and Ohio. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"We are committed to growing the Feldman Automotive Group and broadening our presence in Michigan and Ohio," said Jay Feldman, chairman and CEO of the Feldman Automotive Group. "Our current and future customers will continue to have more and more choices when considering their next purchase."

The 23,000-square-foot dealership is located at 8700 Dixie Hwy in Clarkston and employs 60 people, bringing the total number of employees in the Feldman Automotive Group up to 1,200.

The Deeby acquisition continues a year of growth for the Feldman Automotive Group. In August, Feldman and business partner Mark Wahlberg announced their fourth Columbus, Ohio dealership, Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet in Worthington. That acquisition followed the launch of Mark Wahlberg Buick/GMC and Mark Wahlberg Airstream and RV the previous month.

"Al Deeby is one of the top FCA dealers in the country--and one of the most respected," said Feldman. "The family had several options when they decided to sell and we are thrilled that they chose the Feldman organization to be their successor. We plan to build on their legacy and continue to be a fixture within the Clarkston community."

In 2021, Feldman Automotive Group expects to sell more than 33,000 vehicles throughout its 14 dealerships with anticipated revenue more than $1.3 billion. In 2020, it was recognized as the 57th largest dealership group in the country by Automotive News.

ABOUT FELDMAN AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

Michigan:

Feldman Chevrolet of Highland (1996)

Feldman Chevrolet of New Hudson (2005)

Feldman Chevrolet of Novi (2008)

Feldman Hyundai of New Hudson (2009)

(2009) Feldman Kia of Novi (2010)

Feldman Chevrolet of Livonia (2012)

Feldman Chevrolet of Lansing (2014)

Feldman 1-800 Preowned Waterford (2015)

Feldman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Woodhaven (2019)

(2019) Feldman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Clarkston (2020)

Ohio:

Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet (2018)- Columbus

(2018)- Mark Wahlberg Buick-GMC (2020)- Columbus

Mark Wahlberg Airstream/RV Center (2020)- Columbus

Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Worthington (2020)

For more information about the Feldman Automotive Group, or to connect with its dealerships, please visit https://www.feldmanautomotive.com/.

