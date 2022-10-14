Feldman Legal Group Shakes Up the Therapy Industry Against Two of the Largest Therapy Providers: Select Rehabilitation and Reliant Rehab

Select Rehabilitation and Reliant Rehab may have violated state and federal overtime laws by not paying employees for all hours they worked.



TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Feldman Legal Group is investigating potential claims on behalf of therapists working for Select Rehabilitation and Reliant Rehab.

The investigation concerns whether the two companies have engaged in practices that deny workers overtime pay that those workers earned.

Overtime pay is required under state law and the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). By law, all hourly paid employees are entitled to overtime pay at no less than time and a half of the employee's regular rate of pay.

Alleged Practices Related to Denial of Overtime Pay

Productivity Requirement Scheme: The lawsuit alleges that Select Rehabilitation and Reliant Rehab used a productivity requirement scheme to avoid paying overtime wages.



Under this alleged scheme, if overtime hours were reported, a therapist would fail the productivity standard and would be subject to disciplinary action, including termination of employment.

Discouraged Full Reporting of Hours Worked: The lawsuit also alleges that Select Rehabilitation and Reliant Rehab discouraged reporting of overtime hours and encouraged off the clock work in an attempt to keep employees from complaining and reporting their overtime hours.

Mitchell Feldman, an attorney at Feldman Legal Group, explains that the companies allegedly used this practice "to maximize Medicare billing which could lead to profits of many millions of dollars. This practice would allow the companies to increase profits with unpaid wages of employees who worked off the clock."

Retaliation Against Employees Who Speak Out: Not only did Select Rehabilitation and Reliant Rehab possibly force employees to work unpaid overtime, they may have retaliated when workers complained as well.

The lawsuit alleges that the companies sometimes fired or demoted employees who sought full pay for the overtime hours they worked. Such retaliation violates federal and state laws.



"Present and even former employees can face retaliation by being fired, black listed, or demoted unjustly for reporting behaviors of their employers which violate the FLSA," Feldman says.

Who Are Similarly Situated Persons which these Class and Collective Action Lawsuits Seek To Recover Wages For??

Past and present employees of Select Rehabilitation and Reliant Rehab in several positions including the following classes of workers may have their state and Federal Wage Rights Affected by this case and whom the named Plaintiffs seek to obtain a recovery of unpaid overtime wages for: a) Directors of Rehabilitation and Program Managers; b) physical, occupational and speech therapists; c) Physical Therapy Assistants and Occupational Therapy Assistants,; and potentially, other hourly paid employees.



"Workers can talk to an employment attorney specialized in wage and hour claims to protect their rights and ensure they get full compensation for their work," says Feldman.

Many employees who are denied overtime don't realize they may be able to recover not only months and years of unpaid overtime wages, but also two to three times the sums owed. This is in addition to the required time and a half overtime pay.

"With the aid of an employment lawyer, these employees may seek several forms of compensation, including reinstatement, promotion, recovery of lost wages, and punitive damages. Also, the FLSA mandates employers must cover the lawyer's fees directly," explains Feldman.

About Feldman Legal Group

With over two decades of experience in civil litigation, including serving as lead counsel in numerous Nationwide, Federal Class and Collective Wage and Hour Overtime wage cases, the Feldman Legal Group has proven proficiency in representing clients to receive adequate compensation for damages. Their attorneys represent individuals and their loved ones in cases involving employment litigation, workers' compensation, and personal injury. Feldman Legal Group provides legal support for people in Florida and Georgia and nationwide to seek justice for workers and champion the rights of the injured.



