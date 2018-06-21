Feldman Shepherd Files Lawsuit Against IKEA

On May 24, 2017, Jozef Dudek was put down for a nap by his father in their home in Buena Park, California. When he returned to his son's bedroom to check on him, he found Jozef under the dresser.

The Complaint, filed on June 18, 2018 in IKEA's American corporate home in Pennsylvania, asserts that IKEA failed to design the MALM dresser to comply with recognized industry tip-over testing standards, and that IKEA did not sufficiently publicize the recall which would have alerted consumers who owned the dressers of the dangers associated with continued use.

The litigation is led by Feldman Shepherd product liability attorneys Alan M. Feldman, Daniel J. Mann and Edward S. Goldis, who also represented the families of three other children who suffered fatal injuries caused by MALM dresser tip-overs: Curren Collas of West Chester, Pennsylvania; Camden Ellis of Snohomish, Washington; and Ted McGee of Apple Valley, Minnesota.

As part of the $50 million settlement of the three cases, IKEA agreed to redesign its dressers to comply with tip-over stability standards, but millions of the unsafe older model dressers remain in the homes of consumers around the country. Alan Feldman said: "We hope the preventable tragedy suffered by Jozef Dudek and his family motivates IKEA to make a much greater effort to have these dangerous products removed from childrens' bedrooms."

To download a copy of the complaint click here

Mr. Feldman and his team have been involved in other cases where products that were eventually recalled caused serious injury or death to young children, including INFANTINO baby slings and Magnetix play toys. Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig LLP has recovered some of the largest verdicts and settlements in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and several other states across the country. The firm represents plaintiffs in significant personal injury and complex civil litigation including medical malpractice, birth injury, motor vehicle accidents, defective products, and crashworthiness claims.

Inquiries please contact attorneys:

Alan M. Feldman: afeldman@feldmanshepherd.com or

Daniel J. Mann: dmann@feldmanshepherd.com or via phone at: 866-828-7968

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feldman-shepherd-files-lawsuit-against-ikea-300670440.html

SOURCE Feldman Shepherd

Related Links

https://feldmanshepherd.com/

