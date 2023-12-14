Feldspar market size to grow by USD 888.49 million from 2023 to 2028 | APAC is estimated to contribute 51% to the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The feldspar market size is expected to grow by USD 888.49 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing investments in the development of infrastructure are notably driving the feldspar market. However, factors such as increasing recycling in the glass industry may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (plagioclase feldspar and K-feldspar), application (glass, ceramics, fillers, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the feldspar market including A and J Microns Pvt. Ltd., Asia Mineral Processing Co. Ltd., Eczacibasi Holding AS, Global Minechem Corp., Goyal Enterprises, Imerys S.A., iMinerals Inc., LB MINERALS Ltd., Mactus Mineral LLP, Mahavir Minerals Ltd., Malli Minerals International Inc., Micronized, Minerali Industriali Srl, Pacer Minerals LLC, SCR Sibelco NV, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp., Sun Minerals, Tanvi Mines and Minerals, The Quartz Corp., and Unique Crystal Minerals LLP.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Feldspar Market 2024-2028

Feldspar Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Asia Mineral Processing Co. Ltd: The company offers feldspar products such as sodium feldspar and potassium feldspar.

Feldspar Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Type

The plagioclase feldspar segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth of this segment is the noteworthy penetration of plagioclase feldspar in several applications and its distinctive qualities. Furthermore, the increasing demand for plagioclase feldspar in the automotive and construction industries is a significant factor driving the growth of the market.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and Japan are some of the main countries that have contributed significantly to market growth in this region. Moreover, mining companies have been playing a significant part in feldspar production which has led to the APAC region being one of the world's largest producers of feldspar. In addition, China's growth is expected to be driven by high demand from the glass and ceramic industry. This has, therefore led to strong growth in the APAC market during the forecast period.

Feldspar Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist feldspar market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the feldspar market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of feldspar market companies

Feldspar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 888.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A and J Microns Pvt. Ltd., Asia Mineral Processing Co. Ltd., Eczacibasi Holding AS, Global Minechem Corp., Goyal Enterprises, Imerys S.A., iMinerals Inc., LB MINERALS Ltd., Mactus Mineral LLP, Mahavir Minerals Ltd., Malli Minerals International Inc., Micronized, Minerali Industriali Srl, Pacer Minerals LLC, SCR Sibelco NV, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp., Sun Minerals, Tanvi Mines and Minerals, The Quartz Corp., and Unique Crystal Minerals LLP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

