Feldspathic Minerals Market on the Rise: A Detailed Forecast

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feldspathic Minerals Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the highest growth in the feldspathic minerals market in the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of urbanization and industrialization, which has increased demand for feldspathic minerals, particularly in the construction and ceramics industries, which are key end-use industries for these minerals. The Asia-Pacific region has a large and growing population, driving demand for consumer goods like glass products and tableware. Feldspathic minerals are essential in producing these goods, and as demand for them grows, so does the demand for feldspathic minerals.

Also, there has been a significant increase in infrastructure investment in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in countries such as China, which is driving demand for construction materials, including feldspathic minerals. The Chinese government's "Belt and Road Initiative," which aims to create a modern-day Silk Road connecting China with Europe, Asia, and Africa, is expected further to drive demand for feldspathic minerals in the region.

North America accounts for a notable share of the feldspathic minerals market. The growth of the feldspathic minerals market in this region is expected to continue in the forecast period, driven by a rapidly growing population, which has led to an increase in demand for products such as glass and ceramics. Feldspathic minerals are used in various applications, such as automotive interiors, which have increased demand.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from the construction and ceramics industries

The increasing demand from the construction and ceramic industries is mainly driving the growth of the feldspathic minerals market. Due to their unique physical and chemical properties, feldspathic minerals are essential in cement, concrete, and ceramic products. In the construction industry, feldspathic minerals are primarily used as an additive in cement and concrete mixes. These minerals help to enhance the strength and durability of the resulting building materials and improve their resistance to weathering and erosion. Additionally, feldspathic minerals can also be used as a decorative component in concrete, providing a range of colors and textures that can be used to create visually appealing architectural features. By adding feldspathic minerals to ceramic formulations, manufacturers can produce stronger, more durable, and more resistant to scratches and other forms of damage.

Glass manufacturing sector

Feldspathic minerals play a very crucial role in the production of glass, particularly soda-lime glass, borosilicate glass, and aluminosilicate glass. In the glass manufacturing process, feldspathic minerals are primarily used as a flux, which helps lower the glass mixture's melting point. By adding feldspathic minerals to the glass mixture, manufacturers can reduce the energy required to melt the raw materials, resulting in cost savings and increased efficiency. Soda-lime glass, the most commonly used type of glass, is made by combining silica sand, soda ash, and limestone with feldspathic minerals. The resulting glass is used in various applications, including windows, bottles, and tableware. In recent years, the demand for soda-lime glass has grown significantly, particularly in the automotive sectors, which has driven the demand for feldspathic minerals.

Market Segmentation:

By APPLICATION

Ceramic

Glass

Fillers

Others

By TYPE

Plagioclase Feldspar

Potassium Feldspar

By GEOGRAPHY

North America USA Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Others

Middle East And Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Indonesia Thailand Taiwan Others



COMPANY PROFILES

Imerys Ceramics

Vulcan Group

Asia Mineral Processing

Eczacibasi Holding A.S.

Arkema

Global Investment Holding

The Quartz Crop

Sibelco

LB MINERALS

Sigma Aldrich

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhbgx0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets