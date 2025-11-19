Feldstein Family Law Group Hosts New "Ask Andrew" Episode on Parenting Agreements

ONTARIO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feldstein Family Law Group, P.C. recently aired a new episode of Ask Andrew, the firm's monthly live Q&A program hosted by founder Andrew Feldstein. The October episode, titled "Parenting Agreements: Dos and Don'ts," featured the firm's own Attorney Anna Troy as a guest.

During the discussion, Andrew and Anna explored important considerations for parents creating or revising parenting agreements following separation. The conversation covered how detailed an agreement should be to remain workable, how to adapt arrangements as children grow older, and how to resolve disputes when conflicts arise. Drawing from years of experience handling custody, access, and support matters, Anna emphasized the importance of flexibility, communication, and focusing on the child's best interests.

The Ask Andrew series aims to help Ontario families understand complex family law issues through straightforward discussions with experienced family lawyers. Viewers can watch the full episode on Facebook Live or on YouTube, and explore past episodes in the Ask Andrew video archive.

Feldstein Family Law Group, P.C. has provided trusted legal counsel to families across Ontario for more than 30 years. Led by founder Andrew Feldstein, the firm practices exclusively in family law, representing clients in divorce, custody and access, child and spousal support, and property division matters. With offices in Markham, Oakville, Mississauga, and Vaughan, the firm is committed to helping clients navigate difficult transitions with compassion and skill.

In addition to representing clients, the firm actively promotes public education through its Ask Andrew live show—Canada's first live-streamed family law question-and-answer program—where Andrew and his team discuss timely topics and answer questions from the public in real time.

