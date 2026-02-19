Felicia Continues North American Expansion with Amazon Launch and NEXTY Finalist Recognition

Amazon availability, industry recognition and expanding retail partnerships mark the brand's next phase of growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Felicia, the Italian-born better-for-you pasta brand, is entering 2026 with strong momentum, driven by a recent nationwide Amazon launch, recognition as a 2026 NEXTY Award finalist for its Organic Oat Penne and an expanding retail presence across the U.S. and Canada.

Key brand achievements include:

Felicia Pasta Portfolio

Felicia's official Amazon storefront now makes its pasta varieties available nationwide with Prime delivery. Consumers can shop select pastas in convenient six-pack bundles, expanding access beyond regional retail markets and supporting the brand's next phase of growth. Recognition as a NEXTY Award Finalist: Felicia's Organic Oat Penne has been named a 2026 NEXTY Award finalist in the Gluten-Free Products category, recognizing innovation and ingredient integrity in the natural products space. The accolade coincides with Felicia's upcoming presence at Natural Products Expo West (Booth 5450, Hall E), where the brand will showcase its clean-label pasta portfolio to industry leaders and retailers.

Felicia's Organic Oat Penne has been named a 2026 NEXTY Award finalist in the Gluten-Free Products category, recognizing innovation and ingredient integrity in the natural products space. The accolade coincides with Felicia's upcoming presence at Natural Products Expo West (Booth 5450, Hall E), where the brand will showcase its clean-label pasta portfolio to industry leaders and retailers. Expanding Retail Footprint Across North America: Felicia's Amazon debut builds on growing retail momentum across specialty and natural grocery channels. The brand is now available at select U.S. retailers including Eataly, MOM's Organic Market, Gelson's, Market of Choice, Woodman's Markets, D'Agostino Supermarkets, Gristedes and a network of independent stores in the New York City metro area, as well as Canadian partners such as Fortino's, Healthy Planet and Costco, with Georgia Main and Metro Ontario coming soon.

A brand of Italian benefit corporation Andriani S.p.A., Felicia combines Italian pasta-making tradition with innovative ingredients. Its 11 pasta varieties are crafted from grains, legumes and superfoods including oat, buckwheat, brown rice, chickpea, red lentil and spirulina – delivering strong nutritional value alongside traditional Italian taste and texture.

Produced using circular economy principles, Felicia opened its first North American production facility in Ontario in 2025, strengthening supply chain efficiency and supporting long-term growth across U.S. and Canadian markets.

"We're seeing a major shift in how consumers and retailers evaluate food, with growing demand for clean-label products that deliver both nutrition and taste," said Carlo Stocco, Managing Director of Andriani North America. "Felicia is meeting that moment by combining Italian tradition with innovative ingredients and responsible production, and our continued growth reflects the strength of that positioning."

As expansion continues, Felicia is growing its retail footprint across North America while deepening investments in innovation and responsible manufacturing. The brand remains committed to creating healthier pasta options that are better for both people and the planet.

About Felicia

Founded in Gravina in Puglia, Italy in 2009, Felicia is a better-for-you pasta brand on a mission to deliver healthy nutrition, great taste and sustainability. A brand of Italian benefit corporation Andriani S.p.A., Felicia produces all-natural pastas made with just water and carefully selected flours sourced from its vertically integrated supply chain.

Its portfolio spans organic and naturally gluten-free grains, legumes and superfoods produced using circular economy principles to minimize environmental impact. Felicia has been recognized as a NEXTY Award finalist in both 2025 and 2026 and was named to Fast Company's Brands That Matter list in 2024, reflecting its continued innovation and purpose-driven growth. Felicia is available at select retailers across the U.S. and Canada and online at Amazon.

To learn more, visit www.felicia.us or follow @felicia_northamerica on Instagram.

