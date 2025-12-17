Feline Hyperthyroidism: Virbac acquires Felanorm

Dec 17, 2025

Acquisition provides Virbac with a globally leading specialty product to improve the quality of life for senior cats.

CARROS, France, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce the acquisition of a globally leading drug for the treatment of feline hyperthyroidism from Norbrook. Virbac will immediately begin selling the Felanorm® (methimazole) Oral Solution in the U.S. and under the Thyronorm brand in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. In Europe, distribution will continue to be managed by Boehringer Ingelheim and Elanco (in Germany) before being gradually taken over by Virbac. This solution is a strong fit to our existing portfolio and capabilities. The transaction, valued at around £100 million, is expected to be accretive to Virbac Group sales growth and EBITDA margin from year 1.

Hyperthyroidism is a common endocrine disorder affecting over 10% of older cats. This hormonal imbalance may cause weight loss, heat intolerance, irritability, tachycardia, and gastrointestinal signs. Left untreated, feline hyperthyroidism can be fatal.

Felanorm® is the only FDA-approved oral solution for the treatment of hyperthyroidism in the United States. The liquid format is easy to give and allows for exact dosing for veterinarians and pet owners. This innovation in dosing can provide  concrete improvement in the daily lives of affected senior cats and their owners

Paul Martingell, CEO of the Virbac Group: "This acquisition is a great example of our commitment to advancing the health of animals with those that care for them, by expanding access and investment behind innovative specialty products for difficult to treat conditions, where there is a growing unmet need. Virbac has a proven track-record of integrating and growing such assets and this is another demonstration that we continue to invest for sustainable growth and can be the partner of choice for companies that develop innovative solutions. We look forward to working with Norbrook in the coming months to ensure a smooth integration and to support even more senior cats with this condition."

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION:
Felanorm® Oral Solution is not for use in pregnant or lactating queens, or cats with renal, hepatic, or hematological disorders. Methimazole has anti-vitamin K activity and may induce bleeding diathesis without evidence of thrombocytopenia. Refer to the prescribing information for complete details.

About Virbac - Caring for animals together
At Virbac, we are constantly exploring new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the majority of animal pathologies. We develop care, hygiene and nutrition products to offer complete solutions to veterinarians, farmers and pet owners around the world. Our purpose: advancing the health of animals with those who care for them every day, so we can all live better together.

