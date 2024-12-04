FELIX & PAUL STUDIOS BREAKS GROUND ON NEXT EVOLUTION OF IMMERSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AT AREA15

20,000-Square-Foot 'Interstellar Arc' Will Transport Visitors on Epic Deep Space Adventure - Opening Fall 2025

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios, creators of Space Explorers, the largest immersive production ever filmed in space, is thrilled to announce its latest venture, Interstellar Arc, breaking ground today at AREA15, an immersive arts and entertainment district in Las Vegas.

Interstellar Arc, an immersive experience by Felix & Paul Studios, opening Fall 2025 at AREA15, Las Vegas (CNW Group/Felix & Paul Studios) Stéphane Rituit, CEO of Felix & Paul Studios (CNW Group/Felix & Paul Studios)

Construction of Interstellar Arc's Spaceport is officially underway. The futuristic space fiction experience, set to open in Fall 2025, will be housed in a custom-built, 20,000-square-foot venue. Combining over a decade of innovation in immersive storytelling with the excitement of space exploration, Felix & Paul Studios' Interstellar Arc will take guests on an epic 26th-century deep space mission across the far reaches of the cosmos.

"After more than two years of development, Interstellar Arc represents our most ambitious project yet," said Stéphane Rituit, CEO of Felix & Paul Studios. "We are proud to open alongside other visionary creators, like Meow Wolf, who have made AREA15 a must-visit destination for those seeking mind-expanding experiences. Interstellar Arc is in perfect company here, and we look forward to contributing to this extraordinary landscape."

The attraction will anchor AREA15's 20-acre District 2 expansion, Interstellar Arc will join a new entertainment destination that builds upon the success of the original AREA15 campus, which has welcomed over 13 million visitors since opening. The expansion will feature curated entertainment experiences from world-renowned creators such as Universal Studios.

"AREA15 is thrilled to be the chosen home for Felix & Paul Studios' groundbreaking new experience," said Winston Fisher, CEO, AREA15. "This cutting-edge attraction is a perfect fit for our ever-expanding portfolio of immersive, world-class entertainment. It embodies the innovation and creativity that defines AREA15, further solidifying our position as the premier destination for first-to-market experiences from the most visionary entertainment brands."

"I have followed the work of Felix & Paul Studios for the past decade, and I am thrilled to welcome like-minded creators as they bring their visionary storytelling to our shared space of boundary-pushing experiences," said Vince Kadlubek, Chief Vision Officer and Co-Founder at Meow Wolf.

To sign up for news and updates about Interstellar Arc, visit www.interstellararc.com

ABOUT FELIX & PAUL STUDIOS

As a trailblazer in immersive entertainment, Felix & Paul Studios has established itself as a leader and pioneer in creating and producing groundbreaking virtual, augmented, and mixed-reality experiences that captivate audiences across the globe. The studio's commitment to innovation is rooted in the belief that technology has the power to drive new forms of artistic expression and transform storytelling into storyliving. Its award-winning portfolio of over 30 productions includes the first ever cinematic VR experience, Strangers with Patrick Watson; Space Explorers: The ISS Experience , the Emmy-award winning and critically acclaimed series which inspired Space Explorers: THE INFINITE ; as well as collaborations with industry leaders and visionaries such as Cirque du Soleil, Universal Studios, and Fox Searchlight.

For more information: Website , YouTube , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X

SOURCE Felix & Paul Studios