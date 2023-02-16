Felix Adds Naomi Kent & Shari Dunn Krueger to Its Growing Team of Innovators & Visionaries

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Felix continues to add to its roster of experts in executive talent development and organizational excellence, we are proud to announce the addition of Naomi Kent and Shari Dunn Krueger to the team!

Naomi joins Felix as Managing Director, C-Suite Advisory, and has over two decades of experience building successful global brands and high-performing boards while advocating for the growth of top talent. She continues to drive positive change in workplace culture and will be using her knowledge to support and advise C-suite executives with career and portfolio development and transition.

"Shields Meneley, now part of Felix, has made a huge impact on the lives and careers of so many C-Suite professionals over the last 20 years," says Naomi. "I have watched their growth over the years and am delighted to now contribute as a part of this impressive team."

Shari leads Felix's new Dallas office as Senior Vice President and will be leveraging her years of expertise in leadership development and organizational change management to help Felix continue to reinforce and expand its suite of integrated services. Shari's ability to build strong relationships and foster talent growth will be invaluable to Felix and its clients.

"I'm thrilled to join Felix and bring their leadership consulting expertise to Texas," says Shari. "With the rapidly changing business landscape, the need for strong and effective leadership has never been greater, and I believe that Felix is uniquely positioned to help companies drive real growth with our innovative solutions. Felix is a company I've long admired, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

Felix looks forward to a successful partnership with Naomi and Shari and is excited to see the incredible results they can achieve for our clients.

"I am extremely pleased to have Naomi and Shari join our team," says Jim Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Felix. "Naomi brings a tremendous breadth of knowledge in dealing with C-suite level executives and board members, experience that has been gained in both the US and UK. Naomi is based out of Chicago and our new Naples, FL office. Shari joins our business development team based in our newly opened Dallas office. Shari brings years of exceptional knowledge and experience that will enhance and grow our integrated services provided to our valued customers."

Naomi and Shari join a talented team of multi-disciplinary experts who are spearheading Felix's recent expansion into offering innovative, holistic solutions tailored to serve each of our client's unique needs.

About Felix

Felix is a North American-based talent and organizational advisor with over 30 years of successful client engagements. Felix offers a partnership with a team of thought leaders who deliver integrated solutions for achieving excellence in talent and organizational performance. Their team encompasses content experts in the areas of Executive Search, Talent Acquisition, Talent Development & Insights, Talent & Organizational Performance, Career Transition, and a C-Suite Advisory that provides development and transition services to C-suite executives, their direct reports and board members and advisors. Felix works with numerous organizations of global reach in a variety of verticals, including financial services, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, technology, professional services and more. Felix is headquartered in Chicago, with a Canadian headquarters in Toronto and new offices coming to Milwaukee, Dallas and Naples.

SOURCE Felix