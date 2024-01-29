Felix Cat Insurance to Help Bring Felines to Your Football Watch Parties

We always want to celebrate the unique and adventure-seeking personalities of our felines. Post this

Launched today, you can enter the "Football and Felines" giveaway for a chance to be one of thirteen people to win a limited-edition cat backpack so your feline can come along to the football watch party to see Taylor Swift (and her boyfriend) in style.

"At Felix, cats are our everything," said Jamie Maxfield, Marketing Director and Brand Expert at Felix Cat Insurance. "We always want to celebrate the unique and adventure-seeking personalities of our felines, whether their Kansas City fans, San Francisco fans, or Swifties, so we're providing a way for them to join in on the fun at your football watch party."

Giveaway Details:

Prize: A limited-edition cat backpack so your feline can be transported and watch the game in style

Dates : The giveaway opens on January 29 (following announcement on social media) and ends at 11:59 p.m. EST on February 5, 2024 . The winner will be selected at random on February 6, 2024 .

: Eligibility : You must live in the United States (not available in Puerto Rico ). You must be 18+ in age.

:

For more information on the "Football and Felines" giveaway, including terms and conditions, visit https://m.shortstack.page/591Ng1. This giveaway is not being run in connection with the solicitation of, or the marketing, of an insurance product.

About Felix Cat Insurance:

Felix Cat Insurance is the first pet insurance just for cats. We understand that our felines are special pets and our mission to celebrate all things feline and help make cat health care and veterinary care less stressful and more obtainable. Learn more at www.felixcatinsurance.com.

