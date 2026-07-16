Fellers Strengthens Executive Leadership Team to Advance Its Commitment to World-Class Customer Experience

"Building a world-class distribution enterprise starts with having the right people leading the way," said Steve Cavin, Chief Executive Officer of Fellers. "John McCahan, John Peck, and Monica Sarmiento each bring proven track records in their fields, and together they strengthen every part of how we serve our customers, from the first interaction through the entire relationship. These additions are a direct investment in our goal of becoming the most trusted, highest-performing distribution partner in our industry."

John McCahan Named Chief Customer Experience Officer

John McCahan joins Fellers as Chief Customer Experience Officer, bringing a proven record of leading customer-centric transformation across the automotive, banking, logistics, manufacturing, and retail industries. He has held senior leadership roles at organizations including Avon, Milacron, FTD, Fifth Third Bank, Target, and Equifax, most recently leading customer experience transformation at FTD, where he implemented AI-driven capabilities across voice, digital, and agent channels. In his role at Fellers, John will lead the continued evolution of the company's service strategy, leveraging data-driven insights and technology to enhance every customer interaction.

John Peck Joins as Vice President of Sales

John Peck has joined Fellers as Vice President of Sales. John brings more than 28 years of leadership experience in sales, marketing, and operations across manufacturing, industrial distribution, and supply chain. Most recently, he held a senior sales leadership role with AFC Industries, where he led strategic growth initiatives across the Western United States. At Fellers, John will lead the sales organization across the enterprise, including inside sales, outside sales, and the product team, while partnering closely with Operations, Supply Chain, and Logistics to drive customer satisfaction and top-line growth.

Monica Sarmiento Named Director of Human Resources

Monica Sarmiento joins Fellers as Director of Human Resources, bringing more than a decade of progressive HR leadership experience across manufacturing, distribution, and consumer products organizations. She has held human resources leadership roles with McCormick & Company and MegaMex Foods, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods, where she partnered with business leaders to drive talent strategy, organizational development, employee engagement, and operational excellence. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering, a Master's degree in Quality Management, and has completed financial accounting studies at Harvard Business School. At Fellers, Monica will lead the company's people strategy, focusing on talent acquisition, leadership development, employee engagement, and building a high-performing culture to support the company's continued growth.

The additions of McCahan, Peck, and Sarmiento come as Fellers continues to invest in its people, online tools, technology, and product inventory to support installers and sign shops with the products, tools, and service they need to grow their businesses.

About Fellers

Fellers is a national distributor of sign and graphics materials, vinyl wrap films, paint protection film, and window tint products, serving sign shops and automotive installers across the country. Fellers partners with leading manufacturers, including 3M, Avery Dennison, Arlon, ORAFOL, and General Formulations, and offers proprietary brands CheetahWrap, CheetahPCC, and Black Label, along with DigiCut, its proprietary pattern-cutting software for window tint and paint protection film installers.

Media Contact

Sean Heyen

Director of Marketing, Fellers

[email protected]

SOURCE Fellers