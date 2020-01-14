Fellow Health Partners Acquires Billing Services, Inc.

GREAT RIVER, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fellow Health Partners, Inc., a New York based medical business solutions company, today announced its acquisition of Billing Services, Inc. (BSI), a long-established medical billing company operating out of 3 New York locations - Manhattan, Ronkonkoma, and East Hampton, Long Island.

Fellow Health Partners CEO, Michael N. Brown said, "This partnership with Billing Services, Inc. is a win-win for both companies. Over the past 30 years, among their other accomplishments, BSI has become the largest billing company at the #1 Orthopedic Hospital in the U.S., based on their outstanding billing excellence and customer service. Jack and Sue Emptage have grown their company to over $400 million in billing, serving over 250 clinicians. Our partnership allows us to grow together and help take BSI to the next level, by providing both management continuity for the next generation and our advanced SAVi™ technology for clients. At the same time, we can provide even more growth opportunities for the staff within the combined companies, as well as continuing skills upgrades via our Knowledge College™.

Sue Emptage, CEO of BSI, adds, "We had been searching for the right partner for several years when we were introduced to Fellow Health Partners. Jack and I quickly recognized that it was a perfect fit. BSI was reaching a point where our doctor and hospital clients were asking for more advanced technology, especially for reporting and data that could help them better manage their practices. At the same time, our billing and support teams wanted more opportunities, including advanced training. We also liked the fact that Fellow Health Partners was committed to keeping jobs in the USA, especially in New York State."

Jack Emptage, President of BSI, expanded on the "perfect fit", saying, "It was very important to us to find a company that shared our values of commitment, billing excellence, hard work, and loyalty to our clients while holding the same values for their people. Fellow Health Partners has demonstrated this commitment with their focus on superior customer service and their commitment to ongoing training in 'people skills' as well as the application of value-adding technologies. That's why it seems like the perfect fit."

Fellow Health Partners expects to continue its rapid growth by combining new client growth and the acquisition of well-respected medical billing companies, while providing superior technical and customer services for hospitals, medical practices, and ambulatory surgery centers.

ABOUT FELLOW HEALTH PARTNERS

Fellow Health Partners Inc. is a leading-edge medical business solutions company that helps healthcare professionals and institutions to improve their bottom line by applying innovative methods of streamlining the medical billing process. Built on technology, training, and customer service, it's a new breed of company, specializing in servicing all parts of the surgical world, from anesthetics to surgery, from hospitals to surgery centers. Supported by an active advisory board of leading doctors, Fellow Health Partners acts as an extension to any medical practice or facility by providing billing expertise, office and workflow solutions, customer service assistance, and administrative support.

