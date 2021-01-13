Fellow receives clinical validation for mail-in, male fertility test in recently published journal article, ushering in a new era for men, clinicians and research

After comparing hundreds of semen samples in a clinical trial, researchers found the mail-in Fellow test provided the same accuracy as semen samples analyzed within 1 hour of generation.

"We are delighted that after so long, with something so important, we have the validation we need to officially support men, clinicians, and research with at-home, mail-in, male fertility evaluation," said Fellow Health's CEO, William Matthews.

UCSF was the first health system in the U.S. to offer the Fellow kit. "This mail-in system offers men easy access to high quality semen analysis from the comfort of their homes." said Dr. James Smith, UCSF's Director of Male Reproductive Health. "The at-home option is valuable as people forgo doctor office visits to limit their exposure to COVID-19," he added.

With 12%-15% of couples struggling to conceive per year, ( NIH ), and male fertility having decreased 50%-60% in 40 years ( NCBI ), there is an urgency to provide access to fertility answers. Other mail-in companies have emerged over the last few years claiming to provide accurate semen analysis and preservation, but so far, their clinical accuracy remains unknown and untested. The Fellow kit is the only mail-in test that provides evidence of clinical validity.

About Fellow: Since launching in April 2020, Fellow and it's CLIA-approved laboratory has become one of the largest clinical semen analysis laboratories in the U.S. With the recent clinical validation of its at-home, mail-in male fertility diagnostic, the male reproductive sciences company is set to revolutionize the testing process, experts say, by offering a viable alternative to in-person sample generation at a laboratory.

SOURCE Fellow

Related Links

https://www.meetfellow.com/

