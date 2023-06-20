FELLOWES ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ARRAY™, THE MOST ADVANCED NETWORKED AIR QUALITY SYSTEM

Fellowes

20 Jun, 2023, 10:30 ET

ITASCA, Ill., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fellowes, a family-owned company providing trusted workplace solutions for 106 years, is proud to announce the launch of its most advanced networked air quality system, Array, a breakthrough system that leverages cutting-edge technology and Fellowes' proven experience in the air purification space to create a revolutionary indoor air quality (IAQ) solution.

Array™ gives building managers greater visibility and control over the quality of their indoor air and works with Fellowes' new cloud-based software, Viewpoint, to provide complete, real-time air quality data anywhere, on any device.

Using its 15 years of experience as a leading innovator in the commercial air purification space, Fellowes developed Array™ to combine the benefits of stand-alone purifiers, HVAC and monitoring systems to detect and improve indoor air quality better and faster than ever before. Array™ is one of the latest in a long line of innovations from Fellowes that dates to its founding, as the company continuously seeks to bring productivity and overall wellbeing to the spaces where work happens.

Array™ is equipped with hospital-grade H13 True HEPA filtration that is 99.95% effective in capturing contaminants as small as 0.1 microns, including viruses, allergens, and pollutants. The system features an integrated suite of IAQ sensors to monitor a space, including particulates (PM10, PM2.5), occupancy, temperature, pressure, humidity (RH), carbon dioxide (CO2) and TVOCs. Fellowes' patented EnviroSmart+™ Technology automatically senses real-time conditions and proactively responds to make sure clean air is always available.

With the Fellowes Array™ Viewpoint dashboard, building managers can remotely monitor Array's performance to gain comprehensive visibility into their building's air quality. Within the cloud-based software, users can schedule maintenance tasks, measure and track air quality and adjust units in real-time.

The Array™ system fits seamlessly into any aesthetic and can be scaled to fit any space, with all products connected on an LTE network to work together more efficiently across a building's footprint.

"With the introduction of Array™, Fellowes aims to take a pivotal role in fostering healthier environments across facilities, entertainment venues, and indoor spaces where people gather," said John Fellowes, President & CEO of Fellowes. "As society emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a heightened understanding of virus transmission through the air. Array sets a new post-pandemic standard, empowering people to engage with confidence in their surroundings."

For more information on Array™ and Fellowes' full suite of air purification solutions, visit Fellowes.com.

About Fellowes
Celebrating its 106th year under the private ownership and executive leadership of the Fellowes family, Fellowes is a global leader and trusted partner that provides product solutions to fulfill a broad range of WorkLife needs. Throughout its history, Fellowes has been grounded in its purpose to "serve at the intersection of family, innovation, quality and care." Headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, USA, Fellowes operates from 24 locations across the globe. For more information, please visit Fellowes.com.

