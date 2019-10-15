Fellowship on the Farm Helps Community "Grow" Closer

Guests dined al fresco on tables in the field at the Cul2vate Farm and the Ellington Agricultural Center lit by festive strings of lights. Later in the evening they were entertained by songwriters and Nashville favorites Neil Thrasher, Lee Thomas Miller, and Wendell Mobley with hit songs they have written for singers such as Brad Paisley and Kenny Chesney.

In addition to the funds raised, a special gift was donated by local entrepreneur Paul Gravette: a new 30' x 100' greenhouse with radiant heating for the winter and a wet wall cooling system for the summer. Said Mr. Gravette, "I can't think of a more deserving local charity than Cul2vate. It's their support of Nashville and its less fortunate citizens that proves we are truly a community that cares."

Mr. Gravette is the co-founder and CEO of Le-Vel Brands, LLC, developer of their state-of-the-art Cloud Management system. He is also a much sought-after thought leader in sales and marketing, successfully helming businesses such as THRIVE, a health and wellness system.

Other event sponsors and supporters included Mission Increase Foundation, Taziki's, Tractor Supply Company, Athens Distributing Company, The Black Abbey Brewing Company, Knestrick by Design, Nashville Tent & Awning, TC Craft Tequila, Trabeautiful Designs.

In addition to the food, fun, music, and networking, guests were treated to a tour of the facilities. Said Mr. Gravette, "I want to thank everyone at Cul2vate for a wonderful evening and congratulate them on their success raising these badly needed funds. I'm honored to be associated with them."

About Cult2vate

Cul2vate seeks to feed the hungry by growing food and growing people in Nashville, TN. It is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit, comprised of Middle Tennessee residents joining together to fight hunger. Their mission is two-fold:

Growing Food

Cul2vate grows and delivers fresh, nutritional local produce to those in need. Produce is grown locally and donated to those without access to fresh vegetables the one in five Nashville residents who live in food deserts, defined by the USDA are neighborhoods that lack healthy food sources, usually in impoverished areas. By providing produce to those in need, hunger can be alleviated one potato or tomato at a time.

Growing People

Cul2vate also embraces people in need of a second chance. These individuals are called "Cul2vators" as they are cultivating a new life in the crops they nurture and within their own lives.

"There are so many ways that we use and leverage farming to have deep spiritual conversations with people that come through this farm," says Cul2vate Executive Director Joey Lankford.

By working with local partners, they seek to help them with full-time job placement. Individuals who can benefit from a fresh start are offered part-time work, job readiness, and life skills training, all with spiritual discipleship at the forefront.

For more information, visit: www.cul2vate.org

SOURCE Cul2vate