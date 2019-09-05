Fellowship-Trained Microsurgeon Joins The Center For Restorative Breast Surgery And The World-Renowned St. Charles Surgical Hospital

"We are honored that Dr. Henderson has joined our staff," said Dr. DellaCroce "Her superior training and empathetic approach to care delivery is an invaluable addition to our team." Dr. Henderson graduated with honors from Tulane University in New Orleans and received her medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. She completed a residency in plastic surgery at the Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center before completing a fellowship in microsurgical breast reconstruction surgery at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. "Dr. Henderson is focused on providing an exceptional result for her patients," said Dr. Sullivan. "she offers an innate understanding of the individual experiences and needs of our patient clientele."

In her recent work, Dr. Henderson has authored numerous scientific articles for publication in medical journals including Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. She has published a number of book chapters and educational modules and has a long list of accomplishments on the lecture circuit making presentations at national meetings. Dr. Henderson is also an active humanitarian and has served in medical missions to Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

CENTER FOR RESTORATIVE BREAST SURGERY SERVICE INFORMATION : The Center for Restorative Breast Surgery, affiliated with the St. Charles Surgical Hospital—the only hospital in the world dedicated exclusively to breast cancer care and breast reconstruction for women facing mastectomy—was established to serve as a dedicated center of excellence for women seeking the most advanced methods of breast care. David S. Cabiling, MD; Frank J. DellaCroce, MD, FACS; Stacy R. Henderson, MD; Scott K. Sullivan, MD, FACS; Chris Trahan, MD, FACS; and M. Whitten Wise, MD are pioneers in the art of rebuilding breasts lost to cancer, preventive mastectomy, developmental defects, and deformities associated with previous breast surgery. Their sophisticated microsurgical techniques allow for recreation of the breast with natural tissue while preserving strength and restoring beauty. Together, with Board Certified Breast Surgical Oncologists W. Karl Ordoyne, M.D., FACS and Alan Stolier, M.D., FACS, they comprise a group of international leaders in breast cancer surgery options, pioneering groundbreaking procedures including nipple sparing mastectomy, the Stacked DIEP, the gluteal hip flap, and the BODY LIFT Flap®. They have performed thousands of procedures for women facing breast cancer, seeking BRCA risk reduction, desiring breast implant removal, or searching for solutions to existing breast deformities. Their Center is tailored and staffed to cater to the needs of clientele who travel from all over the world for their services. For more information please visit www.breastcenter.com or www.scsh.com.

