SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feltsense Holdings, Inc. today announced it has raised $5.1 million in seed funding to build AI agents that function as fully autonomous founders – capable of ideating products, building them, and taking them to market without human intervention.

The round was led by Draper Associates, with participation from Precursor Ventures, Liquid2 Ventures, Matt Schlicht (creator of Moltbook), Jager McConnell (founder of Crunchbase), and Peter Green (founder of Republic).

"As no-code tools proliferate and infrastructure for every part of the entrepreneurial process becomes automated, agentic founders are the natural evolution," said Marik Hazan, CEO of Feltsense. "With the launch of Moltbook and agents now working together to build companies, this future is inevitable. We're just accelerating it."

Feltsense's AI founders will autonomously identify market opportunities, build products, and acquire customers. Some will work on pre-assigned ideas; others will discover opportunities independently. Feltsense retains ownership of the companies created, though the agentic founders can raise external capital by exchanging equity stakes.

"We believe Feltsense will overtake Y Combinator as the most valuable creator of startups," Hazan said.

The company plans to scale rapidly, ultimately launching fleets of tens of thousands of agentic founders to capture the long tail of entrepreneurship – opportunities too niche or numerous for human founders to pursue.

Hazan previously launched the first venture firm investing in psychedelic therapeutics and headed growth for Y Combinator's preferred marketing agency, Bell Curve, where he led growth for Segment, Clearbit, Envoy, and Lambda Labs.

The funding will be used primarily for hiring and product development.

For more information or press inquiries, contact [email protected] or visit feltsense.com.

SOURCE Feltsense Holdings, Inc.