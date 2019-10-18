Felycia Pendergrass From the Teddy Pendergrass Family Tree Releases Debut Single Lollipop

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This collaboration is nothing short of hot. This song sums sexiness up in one lick with her first single Lollipop. Fun and sensual with an R&B/Hip Hop groove that keeps your head bopping like back in the day. This ode to R&B/Urban/Funk and Soul is constructed of harmony's that will take you to church and have you asking for forgiveness.

Felycia Pendergrass

New Single Lollipop releases 10/25/2019

Felycia Pendergrass Urban Shot Felycia Pendergrass Stage Shot

You can preview the single at https://felyciapendergrass.com/music.

Felycia is a singer/songwriter/producer, and daughter in law of R&B Legend Teddy Pendergrass. Her sultry high-powered voice is a perfect blend of Whitney Houston, Chaka Kahn, Barbra Streisand meets Tina Marie. She is releasing her debut single Lollipop on 10/25/2019 that she wrote/coproduced and is in the studio with the second generation in Teddy Pendergrass Entertainment Group and Nappi Music completing her Solo EP to be released next year.

"Always make them feel what you sing"

Teddy Pendergrass

Philadelphia, PA

Please get in touch with Teddy Pendergrass II at 226593@email4pr.com for interviews, photo shoots, and promo copies of Lollipop.

Media Contact:

Teddy Pendergrass II CEO

Teddy Pendergrass Entertainment Group

215.422.3300

226593@email4pr.com

https://www.instagram.com/felyciagrass/

Http://felyciapendergrass.com

https://felyciapendergrass.com/press-kit

SOURCE Teddy Pendergrass Entertainment Group