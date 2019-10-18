Felycia Pendergrass From the Teddy Pendergrass Family Tree Releases Debut Single Lollipop
Oct 18, 2019, 09:19 ET
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This collaboration is nothing short of hot. This song sums sexiness up in one lick with her first single Lollipop. Fun and sensual with an R&B/Hip Hop groove that keeps your head bopping like back in the day. This ode to R&B/Urban/Funk and Soul is constructed of harmony's that will take you to church and have you asking for forgiveness.
Felycia Pendergrass
New Single Lollipop releases 10/25/2019
You can preview the single at https://felyciapendergrass.com/music.
Felycia is a singer/songwriter/producer, and daughter in law of R&B Legend Teddy Pendergrass. Her sultry high-powered voice is a perfect blend of Whitney Houston, Chaka Kahn, Barbra Streisand meets Tina Marie. She is releasing her debut single Lollipop on 10/25/2019 that she wrote/coproduced and is in the studio with the second generation in Teddy Pendergrass Entertainment Group and Nappi Music completing her Solo EP to be released next year.
"Always make them feel what you sing"
Teddy Pendergrass
Philadelphia, PA
Please get in touch with Teddy Pendergrass II at 226593@email4pr.com for interviews, photo shoots, and promo copies of Lollipop.
Media Contact:
Teddy Pendergrass II CEO
Teddy Pendergrass Entertainment Group
215.422.3300
226593@email4pr.com
https://www.instagram.com/felyciagrass/
Http://felyciapendergrass.com
https://felyciapendergrass.com/press-kit
SOURCE Teddy Pendergrass Entertainment Group
