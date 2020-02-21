Fem21 Premieres A Breakthrough Product in Hormone Health at The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing Conference: March 2020

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian health and wellness company, Lifestart Naturopathics brings its one-of-a-kind herbal supplement, Fem21, to the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference this March, in St. Louis, Missouri.

ECRM is a chance for up and coming brands to network with top buyers from some of the largest retailers in the United States and their Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition program is a natural fit for Fem21.

Fem21 was developed by women, for women. Creator and founder Meah Robertson worked in naturopathic medicine for years before developing an herbal formula powder designed to help women suffering the chaotic effects of hormone imbalance. Made from 21 distinctive herbal ingredients, Fem21 can be mixed into juice, smoothies, and shakes to take as a daily supplement.

The market for women searching for relief from the symptoms of hormone imbalance is unfortunately large. An imbalance in the body's hormones can occur at any time, but most commonly women experience this hormone flux during the adjustment period surrounding menopause, childbirth, or when they transition away from hormonal birth control.

Nearly all women who stop taking hormonal birth control at any point in their lives find that doing so comes with a period of hormonal realignment, which can throw off the body's menstrual cycle, and cause any number of difficult symptoms. Fem21 caters to this specialized niche by rebalancing hormones, naturally, without the use of further pharmaceuticals.

For women suffering from the effects of any type of hormone imbalance, Fem21 can be life-changing, helping to ease the irregularity that can cause hormonal depression, GI distress, and acne. Fem21 has been met with positive reviews, helping women all across their home market in Australia, and now they're bringing this breakthrough product to the American market.

Fem21 will be debuting at the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference at their Healthy Living, Vitamin and Nutrition program, in St. Louis, Missouri, March 22nd through March 25th, 2020.

