FEMA, San Diego County Office of Emergency Services, and the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) to present Free Earthquake Preparedness Workshop for Businesses and Organizations

Register Today for the Free QuakeSmart Preparedness Workshop in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to enhance earthquake preparedness and resilience among businesses and organizations, FEMA, San Diego County Office of Emergency Services, and the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) are pleased to announce registration is open for the free QuakeSmart Preparedness Workshop.

The workshop is tailored for building officials, businesses, corporations, engineers, emergency managers, home builders, manufacturers, nonprofits, organizations, policymakers, public officials, risk managers, and small businesses.

The workshop's core focus is to equip attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary to identify earthquake-related risks, comprehend the nuances of business continuity, master disaster response strategies, and conduct in-depth cost-benefit analyses related to earthquake preparedness. Participants will actively engage in the development of comprehensive plans that address both safety and business continuity with QuakeSmart program materials.

"This workshop underscores our collective commitment to safeguarding businesses and organizations in San Diego", said Jeff Toney, Director of the County of San Diego's Office of Emergency Services. "QuakeSmart promises to deliver information, tools, and networking opportunities that will enhance the earthquake preparedness of our local business community. We look forward to this event's positive impact on strengthening our region's ability to face and overcome seismic risks together."

The event will feature expert presenters, including Ayman Abdelaal, Branch Engineer – Simpson Strong-Tie Co.; Glen Granholm, Vice President – SAFE-T-PROOF; Ines Pearce, Principal – Pearce Global Partners; Glenn Pomeroy, Chief Executive Officer – California Earthquake Authority; and Eric Vaughn, Executive Vice President – FLASH. View the full agenda here.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

  • Identify Your Risk: Learn about business continuity, disaster response, and the cost-benefit of preparing for earthquakes and other business interruptions.
  • Develop a Plan: Identify preparedness and mitigation actions needed to ensure safety and business continuity. Complete assessments and begin planning for retrofit projects.
  • Take Action: Learn how to perform preparedness and mitigation activities using the QuakeSmart Program.

WHEN:

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 (9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

WHERE: 

Omni San Diego Hotel

Gallery One (Meeting Room)

675 L Street, San Diego, California 92101

REGISTER: 

The workshop is free, but advance registration is requested and includes a free networking session lunch. Register here.

For questions, please contact Sarah Chason at [email protected].

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation. Partners include FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Renew Financial, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org, calling toll-free (877) 221-SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, and Facebook.com/federalalliance.

SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)

