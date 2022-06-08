Female Athletes Rally for Women's Only Sports on 50th Anniversary of Title IX

Let's Keep Women's Sports Female

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, female athletes, parents, and advocates will join fourteen organizations from across the political spectrum to rally for "Our Bodies, Our Sports." June 23rd marks the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, the federal civil rights rights law as part of the Education Amendments of 1972 which prohibits sex-based discrimination in education.

Since its passing in 1972, Title IX has transformed sports by guaranteeing women the right to equal athletic opportunities. Before Title IX, only one in 27 girls participated in sports. Today, two in five do. Despite this progress, female athletes are being sidelined in order to make room for males. This isn't right, and it isn't fair. It's time to take back Title IX.