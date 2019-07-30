Female Clinicians & Executives Lead the Charge Against Widespread Opioid Epidemic

CHICAGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States faces the continued challenges of a growing opioid epidemic, the women clinicians, executives and executive directors of Footprints to Recovery refuse to back down. With over 80 years of combined experience spanning substance abuse, eating disorders and mental health, these women are paving the way when it comes to modernizing and adapting the approach to drug and alcohol treatment.

Through their unique approach to substance abuse treatment and backed by $12 million in program scholarships to-date, the clinicians, executives and executive directors of Footprints to Recovery are making effective treatment accessible to all.

Caitlin Simpson , Director of Clinical Operations. Simpson is a very dedicated worker who finds passion in helping anyone who comes into a Footprints to Recovery facility. She has been working in the addiction recovery field since she graduated college and takes pride in each individual she has helped.

Simpson is a very dedicated worker who finds passion in helping anyone who comes into a Footprints to Recovery facility. She has been working in the addiction recovery field since she graduated college and takes pride in each individual she has helped. Melissa Rocchi , EVP of Operations. Rocchi has been helping those with mental health and addiction issues for more than 15 years. She oversees multiple facilities, including the brand new, state-of-the-art FTR licensed recovery home outside Chicago .

Rocchi has been helping those with mental health and addiction issues for more than 15 years. She oversees multiple facilities, including the brand new, state-of-the-art FTR licensed recovery home outside . Stephanie Ballard , Executive Director of Marketing & Branding. Ballard's expertise spreads awareness and resources across local and national platforms. The exposure garnered through Ballard's efforts helps connect those who are struggling with the resources they need.

Ballard's expertise spreads awareness and resources across local and national platforms. The exposure garnered through Ballard's efforts helps connect those who are struggling with the resources they need. Lisa Musialowicz , Director of Alumni. Musialowicz's extensive background in health care assists in her efforts to connect program graduates, keeping them up-to-date and engaged with the national Footprints to Recovery network of clinicians and alumni.

Musialowicz's extensive background in health care assists in her efforts to connect program graduates, keeping them up-to-date and engaged with the national Footprints to Recovery network of clinicians and alumni. Laura Herrmann , Director of Mid/West Outreach & Strategic Accounts. Hermann's unbridled passion for the addiction recovery process is clear in her efforts to spread the word about Footprints to Recovery's programs. Clear communication is necessary when dealing with large populations.

About Footprints to Recovery:

Footprints to Recovery is a collection of regional drug and alcohol treatment centers with headquarters in Chicago and facilities in Arizona, Illinois, Colorado, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The company also operates a 24/7 call center to answer questions and support individuals in crisis. They provide comprehensive services that include customized treatment planning, individual and group therapy, co-occurring and dual diagnosis care and individual and group therapy. Supplementary and alternative services include: acupuncture, chiropractic work, massage therapy, meditation practices, pet and equine therapy, spirituality groups, twelve-step programming, writing workshops and yoga. For more information visit: https://footprintstorecovery.com/.

Media Contact:

Mika Stambaugh

mika@themasink.com

312-671-3040

SOURCE Footprints to Recovery

Related Links

footprintstorecovery.com

