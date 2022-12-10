Female contraceptive market size to grow by USD 5,142.22 million: Personal products industry is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global female contraceptive market has been categorized as a part of the global personal products market. The parent market, the global personal products market, covers products and companies engaged in the research and development (R&D) and production of personal and beauty care products, such as cosmetics and perfumes. The scope of this market also includes personalized gifts, sleep masks, sex toys, hair wigs and extensions, and polarized sunglasses markets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Female Contraceptive Market 2023-2027

The female contraceptive market size is forecasted to grow by USD 5,142.22 million from 2022 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Female contraceptive market 2023-2027: Scope

The female contraceptive market report covers the following areas:

Female contraceptive market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global female contraceptive market was fragmented in 2022, with the presence of a large number of international and local players. International players offer a wide range of female contraceptives, while local vendors mainly cater to the demands of consumers with particular preferences. This, in turn, has resulted in intense competition in the market. In addition, various players are engaging in continuous R&D to improve the quality of contraceptives in terms of design and materials, which is further intensifying the competition.

AbbVie Inc., Afaxys Pharma LLC, Agile Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., Ansell Ltd., Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc., Cupid Ltd., Exeltis USA Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Mayer Laboratories Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Veru Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Female contraceptive market 2023-2027: Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

Female contraceptive market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This segment includes merchandisers, drugstores, non-commercial outlets, and others. The growth of merchandisers will be steady during the forecast period due to factors such as rising awareness about female contraceptive products. The preference for drugstores is growing at a significant rate due to the increasing customer confidence in products sold through drugstores or pharmacies in terms of quality, usefulness, safety, and standards.

Product

Female contraceptive devices



Female contraceptive drugs

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

North America is estimated to account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to factors such as high product penetration and availability. The availability of advanced female contraceptive products such as IUDs is also driving the regional market's growth. The demand for these products is increasing, as they are considered effective in preventing pregnancies and are cost-effective.

To gain further insights about various segments

What are the key data covered in this female contraceptive market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the female contraceptive market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the female contraceptive market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the female contraceptive market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of female contraceptive market vendors

Female Contraceptive Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,142.22 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.2 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Afaxys Pharma LLC, Agile Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc., Ansell Ltd., Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc., Cupid Ltd., Exeltis USA Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Mayer Laboratories Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Veru Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global female contraceptive market 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Female contraceptive devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Female contraceptive drugs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

12.4 Afaxys Pharma LLC

12.5 Agile Therapeutics Inc.

12.6 Ansell Ltd.

12.7 Bayer AG

12.8 CooperSurgical Inc.

12.9 Cupid Ltd.

12.10 Johnson and Johnson

12.11 Mayer Laboratories Inc.

12.12 Merck and Co. Inc.

12.13 Mylan NV

12.14 Pfizer Inc.

12.15 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

12.16 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

12.17 Veru Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

