Female Contractors Brought Their A-game for the 2021 Utah Valley Parade of Homes

VINEYARD, Utah, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Utah Valley Parade of Homes features 26 phenomenal homes, built and designed to wow homeowners and potential buyers. In an industry predominantly run by men, three homes feature female leadership in design and construction. The companies responsible for these women-led teams include Fireside Homes, Firefly Homes and Utah Professional Women in Building.

Firefly Homes is owned by Eden Barker. Eden oversees the full-service general contractor company, its marketing strategy and works with her husband, the secondary owner, to acquire land and produce the best work with her phenomenal and talented crew. Eden and her crew built the Nightingale home located in Saratoga Springs.

The Fireside Homes project is led by female General Contractor Sandy Larsen. With 15 years of contractor experience, Sandy has led her team through the creation and building process for The Lake House located in Saratoga Springs for the 2021 parade.

The final home was built by an all-female team. The House that SHE Built was brought to fruition by the Utah Professional Women in Building, including all architecture, lighting and landscaping. This house is a nod to women's empowerment within the building and contractor community. The House that SHE Built, like the other two female-led homes, resides in Saratoga Springs.

"We are proud of the hard work and dedication our builder's showcase each year for our Utah Valley Parade of Homes," said Steve Caldwell, executive director of UVHBA. "It's been an honor to work with and see these women-led companies play a part in the 2021 parade. Each one has built a unique and elegant home we are looking forward to showcasing through the in-person and virtual parade."

