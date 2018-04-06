Female Coworking Space Expands to Phoenix and Atlanta

Thus the continued importance for strong support networks for women. One of these networks is a female-focused coworking space and business accelerator called Hera Hub. This unique, spa-inspired workspace is expanding across the U.S., most recently in Phoenix, AZ and Atlanta, GA.

The Phoenix location opened near the Biltmore on April 2, 2018 - 2111 E. Highland Ave, Ste 240, Phoenix, AZ 85016. The space launched with 20 founding members, including Kristin Romaine, leader of Women Who Startup to host the monthly Phoenix basecamps and Dr. Kristine Quade, Director of Athena Valley of the Sun AZ.

Leading Hera Hub's expansion into Arizona is Shatha Barbour. "It's time to put female-founders on the map, in one of America's fastest growing cities. We're on a mission to build a thriving, inclusive ecosystem for women in our diverse and generous city," says Barbour. The public is welcome at the official launch party on Thursday, April 19th from 5-7pm. RSVP at http://bit.ly/HeraHubPhoenix.

Hera Hub Atlanta will also be opening soon, led by Violet E. Pearson. Ms. Pearson has been a resident of Atlanta for over 12 years and is elated to bring the concept to the city. "Atlanta is perfectly poised for the Hera Hub business model. While the city has made great inroads into creating a welcoming business environment for women entrepreneurs, there is much to be done. Our aim is to facilitate networking and collaboration among our members and to galvanize and support female-focused businesses through strategic and sustainable growth," says Pearson. Learn more www.HeraHub.com/Atlanta.

Hera Hub's shared workspaces serve women across multiple industries, from high-tech, business operations, legal advisors, and tax professionals to artists, designers, educators, and creative experts. Weekly educational seminars, intensive workshops, and one-on-one mentoring strengthen the business acumen and ties among members. While Hera Hub was designed by women, for women, it is open to anyone who values collaboration and community.

About Hera Hub

Hera Hub is a coworking space and business accelerator where entrepreneurial women can create and collaborate in a professional, productive, spa-like environment. The Hera family includes a non-profit accelerator, HeraLabs, and a funding group, Hera Angels, which produces the annual conference, www.HeraVentureSummit.com. Learn more at www.HeraHub.com/HeraLabs.

The company was founded in San Diego, California in 2011 and has expanded internationally via a licensing model. www.HeraHub.com & www.HeraHubExpansion.com.

