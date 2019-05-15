Female designer disrupts Menswear with new collection equal parts Art + Apparel.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York. Seasoned creative director and fashion designer Anitra Michelle launches a new menswear line pushing the boundaries on self-expression in a genderless age.

The Anitra Michelle Homme collection explores the multifaceted essence at the heart of today's male artist, creative, entrepreneur. Equal parts art and apparel, this experimental brand brings a femme perspective to the ever-growing men's market. Inspired by lower east side subcultures and modern architecture, its textiles exchange dialogue between functional and artisanal. The ready-to-wear collection is for men, but strong enough for women. A welcome acknowledgment of gender fluidity by a label fit for the 21st century.

Michelle's influences come from creative pioneers of the past like The independence of Frida Kahlo, The Determination of Coco Chanel and The Spirit of James Baldwin to evolving trends of the future like versatility and technology.

Her designs give the Anitra Michelle man a path to express themes like modernity and newness. The dance between the masculine and feminine becomes increasingly potent for today's generation because although sex is still necessary for measurement and sizing, gender is a consistently blurring and pushing new boundaries.

"When I started "Anitra Michelle//HOMME" I was inspired by the opportunity in the Menswear market and the men who create and want to look amazing while building the life to which they aspire," says Anitra Michelle. "These men aren't looking to wear traditional suits to conquer the day, however, they look to showcase style and originality that impacts the way they are viewed while making moves. Now, more than ever, gender lines are being pushed and ever-changing, Anitra Michelle//HOMME looks at presenting Menswear pieces which are architectural, deconstructed and versatile supporting an effortless style. It's our aim to create a collection, which combines smart design and casual worlds – offering versatility for multiple end-uses."

In line with the imminent launch in stores across the US and Europe. Michelle has released a limited edition of branded merchandise available via e-commerce with new pieces available periodically. This merchandise allows everyone, from the 'millennial exhibition curator' to the 'ever traveling lifestyle writer' to embody the values of the modern AM//H man.

Branded items are available to purchase directly at www.anitramichellehomme.com/shop. Committed to serving as a platform for self-expression, for a limited time only AM Homme will be promoting a narrative series with complimentary originals by way of designer, Anitra Michelle, for the most compelling contributors. Share stories or posts describing who or what inspires your original style using the #AnitraMichelleHomme to be in with a chance of receiving your gift.

Ready to wear collection Fall Winter 2019 collection available at selected retailers this coming fall.

More info at https://www.anitramichellehomme.com/thehommereport

